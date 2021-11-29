The omicron COVID variant magically increases Fauci’s megalomania

Anthony Fauci is a disturbed and disturbing man. An unelected bureaucrat who is consistently wrong about things (going back to AIDS), who used taxpayer money to help develop the COVID that plagues us, and who has funded indescribably cruel animal research, he is threatening to shut America down again, throwing mud at elected officials, and anointing himself as the embodiment of “science” in America. Never in American history has a megalomaniac had so much power and been so destructive.

I wrote the other day that, judging by the numbers of diagnoses and deaths in South Africa, the omicron variant seems unexciting. As is typical for viruses when they hang around humans, they get more contagious but less severe over time. My initial suspicions seem to have been correct because the South African medical association is stating that the new variant is a “mild disease”:

The new Omicron variant of the coronavirus results in mild disease, without prominent syndromes, Angelique Coetzee, the chairwoman of the South African Medical Association, told Sputnik on Saturday. [snip] “It presents [as a] mild disease with symptoms being sore muscles and tiredness for a day or two not feeling well. So far, we have detected that those infected do not suffer loss of taste or smell. They might have a slight cough. There are no prominent symptoms. Of those infected some are currently being treated at home,” Coetzee said.

Fauci has admitted that he’s ignorant about the variant, saying it will take him two weeks to get up to speed about it:

Dr. Fauci informed @POTUS that while it will take approximately two more weeks to have more definitive information on the transmissibility, severity, and other characteristics of the variant, existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

It seems that, for Fauci, two weeks is the magic number. After all, we were told in March 2020 that we should just give up 15 days of our lives to “bend the curve.”

Despite professing his ignorance, Fauci insists that people can protect themselves against the omicron variant by getting vaccinated or getting boosters:

Dr. Fauci also reiterated that boosters for fully vaccinated individuals provide the strongest available protection from COVID. The COVID Response Team’s immediate recommendation to all vaccinated adults is to get a booster shot as soon as possible. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) November 28, 2021

Additionally, Fauci’s again threatening to lock down America, never mind that lockdowns had no effect on COVID whatsoever—although they did turn old age homes into slaughterhouses, led to tens of thousands of drug overdoses, increased domestic abuse, witnessed more suicides, fatally slowed treatments of serious illness such as heart disease and cancer, and damaged children both academically and psychologically.

Dr. Fauci says it's “really too early to say” whether to expect new lockdowns or mandates for omicron variant.



The irrational belief that lockdowns and mandates are effective is the real global pathogen that must be stopped. — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) November 28, 2021

None of that has affected Fauci’s arrogance.

As for those who dare to challenge him for his role in creating COVID-19, Fauci has the answer for that. It turns out that Fauci is “science.” Note that he does not identify himself as a “scientist,” which is a profession. He is, instead, the embodiment of the leftist God “science”:

Lawmakers like Sens. Rand Paul and Ted Cruz have called for Dr. Fauci to step down and be prosecuted over the course of COVID-19. Fauci scoffs at such threats, calling it "noise."



"They're really criticizing science because I represent science. That's dangerous." pic.twitter.com/zLzceD2DHe — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) November 28, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul, who is a physician who has repeatedly called out Fauci's lies, was deeply unimpressed:

The absolute hubris of someone claiming THEY represent science. It’s astounding and alarming that a public health bureaucrat would even think to claim such a thing, especially one who has worked so hard to ignore the science of natural immunity. https://t.co/rcDezphVRR — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) November 28, 2021

In a just world, a man with these delusions of grandeur would be carted off in a straitjacket. In 2021 America, he’s feted and adored by those in power.

And lastly, Fauci, who is supposed to be a non-political figure, decided to accuse Ted Cruz of being complicit in the “insurrection” that never happened on January 6. (A protest happened that the FBI may have fomented and that the Democrats instantly weaponized. Follow Julie Kelly to get a sense of the real crimes that took place on that day and that continue to this day.)

Fauci — who has publicly CRIED about political attacks on him — just launched into a political attack on a top U.S. Senator over a wild left-wing conspiracy theory.@tedcruz, take the gloves off. And make sure your colleagues do too. Fauci belongs in the dole queue. https://t.co/PcJ1J0xO2O — Raheem J. Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 28, 2021

Bureaucrats have the potential to be incredibly dangerous people because they’re not answerable to the public and are too often petty, vicious nobodies who are handed power that they willingly use to aggrandize themselves, no matter the destruction that follows in their wake. And with every passing day, Fauci embodies the worst that bureaucrats can be.

Image: Fauci on Face the Nation. YouTube screen grab.