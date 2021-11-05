The latest Durham indictment is a big one

The Democrats' nefarious Russia hoax, which sucked time, life, and political capital out of the Trump presidency, is really getting exposed. With the arrest of Igor Danchenko and the release of the indictment behind the arrest, we're finally getting a chance to see that the Russia hoax was a fraud from beginning to end and that it reached the highest echelons of Hillary Clinton's circles.

The Russia hoax, which the Dems unleashed in 2016 and that exploded on the scene with the "pee-pee tape" allegations when BuzzFeed published the Steele dossier shortly before Trump's inauguration, dominated much of Trump's presidency. Trump's supporters knew that it was untrue, but it was extremely difficult to unravel the details to prove the lie (although Dan Bongino's daily podcast did a superb job).

Even getting a primer on the lies didn't help identify the real culprits. We knew that the FBI, the Department of Justice, the State Department, and various specific individuals in the government were involved, especially because it gave them the means to spy on everyone close to Trump, but there was no single culprit behind it. This inchoate mass of accusations and wrongdoers meant that even as Trump took extraordinary steps to improve America's national security, its national sovereignty, and the economy, the Democrats relentlessly smeared him as a traitor, beholden to Putin.

Even after Mueller reluctantly conceded that Trump had not, in fact, colluded with Russia, the Democrats kept up the attack. Only recently, I forget where, some MSNBC talking ahead again accused Trump of colluding with Russia. John Durham's investigation, meanwhile, was so slow that many of us (me included) decided that it was as much a hoax as the Russia story. It certainly didn't help Trump's re-election efforts.

However, on Wednesday, the feds arrested Igor Danchenko and on Thursday, the indictment against him went public. Techno Fog has a good summary of the indictment.

Now, suddenly, the story is very interesting. Danchenko isn't actually that interesting. He was simply a go-between who claimed to have received a phone call from Sergei Millian informing him about Trump's conspiring with Russia. He then passed that information along, seeding the "facts" in the Steele dossier. It was this claimed phone call that formed the basis of the dishonest FISA warrants against Carter Page.

As a go-between, Danchenko didn't break any laws. However, he consistently lied to the FBI about his role in the affair. And most importantly, he lied about the fact that it wasn't Sergei Millian to whom he was speaking — and he knew it wasn't. Instead, Danchenko was speaking to Charles Dolan, Jr.

Who is Charles Dolan, Jr.? According to the New York Post:

After leaving the DGA, Dolan was a member of Bill Clinton's presidential exploratory committee, then served as Virginia state chairman for the Clinton-Gore campaign in both 1992 and 1996. (On both occasions, Clinton won the election, but lost the commonwealth.) After winning his second term, Clinton appointed Dolan to two four-year terms as the vice-chairman of the State Department's Advisory Commission on Public Diplomacy. Dolan returned to the Democratic campaign trail in 2004, serving as a senior communications consultant for John Kerry's unsuccessful White House bid. Four years later, he advised Hillary Clinton in Iowa and New Hampshire during her unsuccessful campaign for the Democratic nomination.

After that campaign, Dolan started cultivating serious business contacts in Russia. So we have a high-level Hillary insider with Russian connections. It was Dolan who gave Danchenko the information that started the Russia hoax and — get this — Techno Fog summarizes the indictment's legalese to say, "The Democrat PR Executive (Dolan) later admitted to the FBI he fabricated this information to Danchenko."

Hoax. Fraud. Lies. And so close to the Clintons and so very deep in the heart of the Democrat party.

The whole story is very complicated, but Jesse Watters, who was sitting in for Tucker, did a great job summarizing it:

While Watters provided the facts, Stephen Miller provides the moral context and is righteously angry about what was done to the American people through this fraud:

As for me, I won't be happy until I see Hillary, John Podesta, and Marc Elias sporting matching orange jumpsuits.

Image: Jesse Watters on the Igor Danchenko indictment. YouTube screen grab.