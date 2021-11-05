Winsome Sears's victory is a perfect test case for bigoted Democrats

The historic Virginia election of Winsome Sears, who will be the first female lieutenant governor, the first Black woman elected statewide, and the first naturalized citizen to hold that position, should have been a cause for celebration for all those who claim to fight sexism, racism, and xenophobia in the U.S.

The Democrats, who can barely respire without mentioning racism and sexism, should have been rejoicing and congratulating this amazing feat, and pledging unconditional support for Sears. Biden and Harris should have been leading the revelries of this historic win along with Squad members Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Rep, Cori Bush, Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and Rep. Ilhan Omar.

Race-hustling Democrat allies such as BLM and the Rev. Al Sharpton should have been in newsrooms exalting this achievement.

Alas, nothing of the sort happened. None of them made any public appearances. They did not issue any statements of support. They did not even release a perfunctory congratulatory message on social media.

This is drastically different from last year, when Kamala Harris was elected vice president. It was called a historic step toward female empowerment and racial equality. There were fawning magazine profiles and articles written about Harris. All of this flattery despite the fact that Harris didn't even win a single state during her primary, and she was merely an appointee as Biden's running mate, apparently after Al Sharpton pressured Biden.

Democrat MSNBC host Joy Reid, who is herself a woman "of color" and who claims to be pro-democracy and anti-racism, attacked Sears.

Reflecting on Sears's victory, Reid said, "You have to be willing to vocalize that these Republicans are dangerous. That this isn't a party that's just another political party that disagrees with us on tax policy. That at this point, they're dangerous. They're dangerous to our national security because stoking that kind of soft, White nationalism eventually leads to the hardcore stuff."

The real goal of confronting racism is to facilitate equality among all, to create a climate where an individual is judged solely by the content of his character and not by the color of his skin. This was the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s dream.

If the Democrats were sincere about achieving MLK's dream, they would have celebrated Sears's hard fought victory, irrespective of the fact that she belongs to a different party and subscribes to a different ideology.

So what do we have here?

The Democrats continue to display another form of bigotry, where they support only those minority groups who endorse their worldview.

Those who dare to have a different opinion are derided with a barrage of vicious pejorative names.

This happened to Sarah Palin, who was subjected to a plethora of sexist attacks for being a grassroots conservative Republican.

This has also happened to Larry Elder, Candace Owens, and even the late Herman Cain, where the Democrats abandoned all decency in their racially charged attacks.

Jon Stewart did a stereotypical impression of Cain in Amos 'n Andy vernacular. Larry Elder was physically attacked by a woman wearing a gorilla mask. Hillary Clinton said "they all look alike," referring to the appearance of former attorney general Eric Holder and Democrat Sen. Cory Booker, both of whom are Black. But there was no outrage in the legacy media.

Biden, whose declining cognitive abilities occasionally cause him to be truthful, made it amply clear what the Democrats think about non-white people. During an interview when a non-white radio host wanted to ask Biden questions about his plans for the Black community, Biden curtly retorted, "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't Black."

In other words, shut up and be our obedient puppets; don't you dare develop a mind of your own and ask questions of your masters.

This is a party of hate, who merely uses minority groups as vote banks.

This should come as no surprise to anybody. From the day it was founded in 1829, the Democrat party has fought every major civil rights initiative and has a long history of discrimination.

The Democratic party defended slavery that caused the Civil War; they opposed Reconstruction, founded the Ku Klux Klan, imposed segregation, perpetrated lynching, and fought the civil rights acts of the 1960s.

That is beyond any doubt the description of an organization that is systemically racist.

Even fairly recently, Democrats such as Ralph Northam and many other Democrats have worn blackface and dressed up in Klan costumes.

As always, the very guilty are usually the ones making the most noise and accusing others of their crimes. This is exactly what the Democrats are doing.

The other reason behind this unhealthy obsession with race is that many Democrats and their allies such as BLM have made the existence of racism their business model. Whenever there is a high-profile occurrence that highlights racial discrimination, they amplify it and use it as an occasion for fundraising.

The frenzy they create prevents any rational discussion. Quite often, people donate and support handsomely to be regarded as "one of the good ones."

When they cannot find acts of racism, they invent "dog whistles."

If you are critical of President Obama's policies, you were doing it because you didn't approve of a Black man in the White House.

A Glenn Youngkin advertisement that featured a mother who successfully waged a legal battle to remove a violent and sexually explicit novel from the school curriculum was branded as a "racist dog whistle," because the book was about slavery and was written by a Black author.

The gist of it is that if you differ with the Democrats, you are a racist.

Usually, when someone is accused of bigotry, the instinct is to be shocked by the allegation. Most people do not have the time or the financial means to fight legal battles against such allegations; they also fear being ostracized by society or be rendered unemployable. Hence, they choose silence just to keep the mob away. This is the main objective of the Democrats.

The likes of President Trump, Glenn Youngkin, Ron DeSantis, and now Winsome Sears have shown the way to victory and have been fearless despite being called pejorative names.

In the coming weeks, expect Democrats on the Hill, in the news media, and in entertainment to reveal their true colors as they discuss Winsome Sears.

Do not be too surprised if SNL has a token black comedian do a distasteful caricature of Ms. Sears.

This should be the perfect test case of the attitudes Democrats have toward women and Black people who are free thinkers.

The only good that will come out of this ghastly display is that it will serve as an eye-opener for minorities who have been conditioned to vote for Democrats after decades of propaganda.

Photo credit: Twitter screen grab (cropped).