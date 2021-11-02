The Democrats are thugs

"The first method for estimating the intelligence of a ruler is to look at the men he has around him."

—Niccolò Machiavelli, The Prince

Not all of them, but those who are constantly in our faces certainly are thugs. Schumer, Pelosi, the Clintons, the Obamas, A.G. Garland, CNN commentators, MSNBC, ABC, CBS and NBC, the execrable Terry McAuliffe, and of course Joe Biden. Thugs all. Not one of them can utter a word without revealing his contempt for the American people. "Deplorable" was Hillary's preferred term for those of us who don't submit to the left's socialist schemes. Obama called us "bitter clingers." A.G. Garland has treated parents who attend school board meetings as "domestic terrorists" and wants the FBI to pursue them. And Biden? One has only to watch him try to humiliate Clarence Thomas at his Thomas's confirmation to know he is the worst kind of thug. We all saw much evidence of Joe's thuggery on the campaign trail; he can't take being challenged and quickly resorts to name-calling.

The list of slurs from the media swells who cannot abide a conservative voice or idea are too many to list here, but anyone who has watched CNN will get his fill. Conservative Republicans are the great unwashed to the oh, so superior left, and they have no qualms about name-calling. They operate as a gang — a gang for which no dirty trick is too malevolent.

Consider the outrageously moronic ploy McAuliffe's gang just mounted, putting together a fake group of Youngkin-for-Governor supporters as white supremacists holding tiki torches! One of them was Black! This was plotted with the idiotic and despicable Lincoln Project. The group is proud of itself. CNN and the always clueless Eric Swalwell initially fell for the hoax with undisguised glee.

"One who deceives will always find those who allow themselves to be deceived."

—Machiavelli

At the moment, it is Terry McAuliffe who is the poster boy for Democrat gangsterism. Once parents grasped the thoroughly racist core of Critical Race Theory, they were enraged. Black parents are justifiably opposed to the tenet that their children will always be oppressed because of their skin color. White parents object to their children being taught that they are born evil due to the color of their skin and will always be guilty of oppressing others. It is a toxic stew of pernicious nonsense.

McAuliffe has repeatedly claimed that CRT is not taught in Virginia, but it has been since he himself embraced it in 2015 during his first term as governor there. It remains on the Virginia Department of Education website to this day. McAuliffe is a pathological liar. But then McAuliffe does not believe that parents should have any say in what their kids are taught in school. Boom! From that moment, in a debate, his expected easy glide to victory in the bluest of blue states screeched to a near halt.

Even Democrat parents care about their kids' education. What a concept! The question is, why are the polls even close? McAuliffe is corrupt and has long been part of the Clintons' criminal conspiracies and their phony foundation. It was McAuliffe who passed $700K of Clinton money to McCabe's wife for her state run for office. It was a bribe; McCabe was part of the fabricated Russia collusion hoax. McAuliffe is a master thug. He's the man who left his wife and newborn baby in the car on the way home from the hospital to attend a fundraiser. He bragged about this in a book he wrote! That tells us everything we need to know.

As everyone knows by now, it is the left that is obsessively compulsive about vaccines despite the volumes of information available that they are both unnecessary and dangerous. But according to them, they still must be mandated. What is that about? The vax-resistant must be punished, denied any and all privileges. Can we say totalitarianism?

The Democrat party is no longer liberal; it is fascist/communist. The party no longer believes in the First Amendment, the Second Amendment, the Fourth Amendment, the Sixth Amendment, and more. In short, the Democrat party as currently constituted does not believe in the Constitution. Democrats seek to abrogate it on every level and have gone far toward that goal. The Democrats have become enemies of the Republic as founded. They are bullies. Republicans are Baum's cowardly lions and scarecrows, except for the good guys. We all know who they are; they are great but too few.

Why aren't the Republicans in Congress demanding the resignation of A.G. Garland? Of Anthony Blinken for Afghanistan? Jake Sullivan for Afghanistan? Of Joe Biden for crimes against America: the calculated invasion of the southern border of nearly two million untested, unvaccinated migrants; the shutdown of all our own energy production, causing a catastrophic rise in gasoline prices; vaccine mandates despite the knowledge that they cannot deter infection or transmission; crushing inflation; and the supply line crisis?

Biden's has been the most destructive administration in U.S. history — so much so that it cannot be misconstrued as misadventure. It is obviously intentional. No government would do this much damage by accident or inadvertence. It can only be by design. This bunch is Obama 2.0, phase two of take America down and out. Biden is just their front. He's their puppet, and they chose their front man poorly.

Thugs they are, thugs they will always be. They didn't use to be, but they are now. Americans must wake up and defend themselves and their country from these cutthroat executioners of the U.S. as founded.

"Men are so simple and so much inclined to obey immediate needs that a deceiver will never lack victims for his deceptions."

—Machiavelli

Let us not be further deceived that this administration means anything but tyranny for us all.

Photo credit: YouTube screen grab (cropped).