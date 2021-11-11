The admiral's new sex: Transgenderism's assault on basic truth

Recently, Dr. "Rachel" Levine made history by becoming the first "trans-woman" (man who calls himself a woman) to be appointed to the rank of four-star admiral for the United States Public Health Service Commissioned Corps. While many members on the left find this to be cause for great celebration, in truth, hardly anything could be more detrimental to America's armed forces. This event, if only largely nominal, signifies nothing less than a direct assault on the most precious thing holding our military, our government, and our entire social world together: truth.

For any military or society to function, there must exist the possibility for persons to say or at least to attempt say true things. For this to be possible, our terms and meanings must, in principle, be able to refer to both the objective world and to one another and to be held in check by a mutual set of rules and conditions shared equally by all language-users. The muddled ideology of transgenderism presently being forced upon the captive audience of America's service members renders these necessary conditions for meaningful and truthful speech effectively impossible.

Since the ideology of transgenderism posits a set of first-order speakers ("cis" persons) who must passively obey and a set of second-order speakers ("trans" persons) who get to unilaterally dictate and change both the meanings of words and the truth-conditions of claims, the capacity for regular (non-elect) soldiers to make truth claims about the objective world or about other terms and concepts within our ostensibly shared network of meanings becomes effectively closed off. It is like a game of baseball between a team of rule-bound players and a team of players/rule-makers who keep changing the rules of the game however they see fit: the constitutive essence of the game itself breaks down, and the game of baseball is no longer being played. What is being played in its place is a confused and nefarious game of "follow the leader," where the mutual rules of play are both ever-changing and privately determined by only a select set of players.

The consequence of this pernicious ideology presently being foisted upon captive service members and further legitimized by Levine's Potemkin appointment will be the further undermining of the good order and discipline of America's armed forces; a severe detriment to the trustworthiness and authority of senior leadership too sheepish to speak out against any of this; and an insult to all those who served or continue to serve or have the eyes, common sense, or spine enough to dare utter that "Rachel Levine is a man."

The real tragedy of this latest leftist social engineering experiment is that the average soldier is now effectively under orders to lie, to be complicit in lies, and to exist in a perpetual state of bad faith, increasingly doubting his capacity to think, say, or believe true things anymore. This is how you demoralize and subvert a nation, its military, and its people. To quote Theodore Dalrymple:

When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One's standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. I think if you examine political correctness, it has the same effect and is intended to.

That being said, it is incumbent upon military members, both past and present, not to grant any further legitimacy or oxygen to this pernicious social engineering experiment and to therefore resist it however and wherever they can.

