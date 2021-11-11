So Elizabeth Warren is now trying to censor science -- and it's backfiring

On Nov. 7, an important suit was filed in Federal District Court for the Western District of Washington against Elizabeth Warren for her brazen effort to censor a book challenging the false narrative of the Biden administration about COVID-19 and the trustworthiness of vaccines.

The authors of The Truth About COVID-19: Exposing the Great Reset, Lockdowns, Vaccine Passports, and the New Normal, together with the book’s Vermont publisher, Chelsea Green Publishing, aver that Senator Warren’s conduct flagrantly violated fundamental free speech rights -- which it does.

Perhaps, like feigning Native American status, Sen. Warren just wants to see if she can “get away with it.”

But while she might have gotten away with race-shifting, her attempt to silence free speech is such a disgraceful effort to dominate Americans with the lying propaganda she and her buddy Biden spout, that her only hope was that her victims would not challenge her despotism: they have.

As stated in the complaint:

6. Today, certain members of the United States Congress have apparently forgotten, or think they are above, the prohibition of “informal censorship” by public officials set forth in Bantam Books. 7. On September 7, 2021, Senator Warren wrote a letter to Amazon, the largest bookseller in the world, naming certain books and threatening, without basis or justification, that Amazon’s “peddling” of those books is “potentially unlawful.”…. 10. The Truth About COVID-19 expresses viewpoints, ideas, opinions, facts, and factual hypotheses about the pandemic that Senator Warren and many others in her political party not only disfavor but have systematically sought to suppress—and to a remarkable degree have successfully suppressed—through the same tactics used here, in which Members of Congress warn behemoth Internet-based companies, which carry so much of today’s public discourse, that if they do not censor the disfavored speech, they will face serious adverse legal consequences.

The Bantam Books decision held that Rhode Island could not censor children’s schoolbooks for obscene content, a boon to left-wing purveyors of child pornography in “social justice” materials in today’s schools. But progressive extremists like Warren want to have their porn-for-kids cake and eat it too -- explicit sexual imagery in schools is praised, but it is verboten to question the efficacy of ineffective vaccines, dontcha know?

In her unconstitutional edict, Warren trumpeted the official (lying) mantra of the Fauci/Biden school of Big Pharma, while boldly demanding of Amazon “a plan to modify [ its algorithms which direct customers to books containing COVID-19 misinformation ] so that they no longer do so”:

Despite the fact that vaccination remains our greatest tool to protect Americans from the virus, myths about COVID-19 vaccines continue to spread, often facilitated by misinformation and conspiracy theories that insist the virus is a hoax, promote false cures to COVID-19, raise false concerns about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines, and lead to further illnesses and deaths.

Frantic Elizabeth alleges “misinformation” is causing deaths, but that is unproven speculation -- it is misinformation. Subsequent to her laughable effort to quell public awareness, more and more studies (along with throngs of infected vaccinated people) are “proving” that the vaccines are less effective than originally advertised. Yet a United States senator shamelessly alleged these truths were “raising false concerns.” The facts in issue demonstrate the importance of free speech and curtailing partisan government efforts to silence Americans -- how are citizens to obtain trustworthy “science” when political hacks lie about it pathologically?

It is obvious that COVID-19 was developed in a gain-of-function laboratory in Wuhan, and that the Biden administration and Anthony Fauci deliberately and systematically lied (and continue to lie) to Americans about that fact. Elizabeth Warren would stifle this discussion as “the sale of inappropriate products -- an unethical, unacceptable, and potentially unlawful course of action.” The Complaint alleges that Warren “to a remarkable degree ...successfully suppressed” free discussion.

It is Sen. Warren who has displayed an “unethical, unacceptable, and potentially unlawful course of action” in her traitorous abuse of her position to perpetuate dishonesty and impinge on basic speech liberties. The Bantam Books court noted that non-criminal constraints (like Warren’s) were a particular threat to speech because they circumvent Due Process safeguards and thus

….create[] hazards to protected freedoms markedly greater than those that attend reliance upon criminal sanctions, which may be applied only after a determination of [ criminality ] has been made in a criminal trial hedged about with the procedural safeguards of the criminal process.

Bantam Books clearly held that interfering with a book distributor “would present a claim, plainly justiciable, of unlawful interference in advantageous business relations” for book publishers. (footnote 6). The Court’s clear warnings then are now proved urgent by Senator Warren’s thuggery. Justice Douglas declared in his concurrence:

….the Bill of Rights was designed to fence in the Government and make its intrusions on liberty difficult and its interference with freedom of expression well-nigh impossible. ….All nations have tried censorship, and only a few have rejected it. Its abuses mount high. ….The evils of unreviewable administrative action of this character are as ancient as dictators.

Americans would do well to be suspicious of Sen. Warren’s outrageous actions. What is it she is willing to go to such extremely desperate despotism to achieve? -- conceal the truths revealed in The Truth About COVID-19. As the plaintiffs highlight in their action:

13. The term “vaccine misinformation,” as Senator Warren uses it is propagandistic and false, referring to any speech challenging the safety and efficacy of the COVID vaccines, even when that speech consists of factually accurate information or reasonable and protected opinion.

Readers serve themselves well if they acquire this important and prescient tome, before the Biden administration bans it. Elizabeth Warren’s attempt to silence it is the strongest possible endorsement for the truth of its contents. The District Court may protect free speech against such intrusions. But reading the book is a guaranteed win for liberty, thwarting Warren and others who seek to subjugate America.

Image: Gage Skidmore, via Flickr // CC BY-SA 2.0