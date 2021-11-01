Terry McAuliffe is an awful person

If you’ve watched Virginia gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe lately, you may be guessing that he’s a pretty mean-spirited, self-centered, short-tempered jerk, who never should be allowed anywhere near political power. Now, you don’t need to guess. In a 2007 autobiography, McAuliffe freely admitted facts showing that he is quite possibly the most selfish, self-centered, unkind man in America.

In the years leading up to 2007, McAuliffe was a massively successful real estate investor and home developer. Starting in 2009, he began to invest in “green” auto technology. He ended up being investigated for visa fraud in connection with 32 wealthy Chinese nationals for whom he obtained visas in exchange for their investing $560,000 in his company.

He’s a Clintonista who raised $275 million for various Clinton activities during Bill’s presidency. He guaranteed their Chappaqua mortgage, an ethically questionable act, and was a member of the Clinton Foundation board of directors. That’s the entity the Clinton’s claimed was a charity and that most other people said was a money laundering fund. That it pretty much faded away after Hillary’s failed presidential runs suggests that the cynics had it right. McAuliffe was also an incredibly effective Democratic National Committee chair.

Then, in 2007, McAuliffe wrote his autobiography, What a Party! My Life Among Democrats: Presidents, Candidates, Donors, Activists, Alligators and Other Wild Animals. At IOTW Report, someone took the time to page through that book and discovered a couple of stories that defy belief if you’ve never spent time with someone who has a serious personality disorder.

When his wife was about to deliver one of their five children, McAuliffe was so restless his wife kicked him out of the room so that he could go to a party The Washington Post held for one of its columnists. Even other guests at the party were shocked that he was out having fun while his wife was in labor. McAuliffe, however, thinks it’s a pretty good story that deserves retelling, not embarrassment.

And then there’s the time that McAuliffe was driving home from the hospital with his wife, their newborn baby, and another sibling...and decided to stop off at a fundraiser, leaving his little family trio to sit in the car:

Dorothy was starting to well up in the backseat. She was having trouble understanding how I could be taking my wife and newborn baby to a fund-raiser on our way home from the hospital. We got to the dinner and by then Dorothy was in tears, and I left her with Justin and went inside. Little Peter was sleeping peacefully and Dorothy just sat there and poor Justin didn’t say a word. He was mortified. I was inside maybe fifteen minutes, said a few nice things about Marty, and hurried back out to the car.

McAuliffe assures readers that “I felt bad for Dorothy,” but the money was worth it, and everybody was happy later. I must admit that I don’t believe the first and third assertions. These stories show a truly unparalleled level of selfish callousness.

Those two telling anecdotes explain a lot about the man on the campaign trail. In his world, everyone is stupid, everyone is wasting his time, and everyone needs to do it his way. Because he’s a money man, he must know best. That’s why he insists that “I’m not going to let parents come into schools and actually take books out and make their own decisions. I don’t think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” And that’s why he walks out of an interview after telling the reporter, “You should’ve asked better questions.”

On Sunday, on Meet The Press, McAuliffe tried a bit of gaslighting when he praised Virginia public schools, implying that his kids attended them: “We have a great school system in Virginia. Dorothy and I have raised our five children.”

Because he’s utterly self-centered, it didn’t seem to occur to McAuliffe that his implied personal connection to public schools could easily be checked. In fact, his four oldest children all went to pricey private schools. Only his youngest is currently attending a public school—and I wouldn’t be surprised if he doesn’t end up in private school as soon as the election ends.

In an election, if I knew someone was a jerk but would also be a splendid political leader, I’d vote for him over a nice guy who would be a disaster. Fortunately, Virginia voters won’t have to make that choice this Tuesday.

McAuliffe, by his own admission, is a jerk, and he’s vehemently opposed to parents on the single most important issue in Virginia: Whether Virginia’s children should be taught race hatred and transgender fantasies. Voting against him should be a no-brainer for everyone who wants happy, healthy, well-adjusted, and well-educated children.

Image: Terry McAuliffe (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.