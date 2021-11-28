Serious Christians and Jews 'choose life' by rejecting the COVID shot

In Deuteronomy 30:19, Moses delivers God's commandment to the Jews to "choose life." The Lawgiver utters these meaningful words: "This day I call the heavens and the earth as witnesses against you that I have set before you life and death, blessings and curses. Now choose life, so that you and your children may live."

In order to choose life, this author has objected to the COVID-19 vaccine on religious grounds and has, as a result, been granted an exemption by his employer from having to prove his vaccination status. This should serve to protect against any random dismissal from work. It is hoped that sharing a clarification of why this author harbors religious objections might help others find the words they need to file their own religious objections. (The results of individual cases will vary, across the many diverse employment settings that exist — from state to state, county to county, and city to city.)

Fetal Tissue Has Been Used to Develop the Vaccines for COVID-19

According to the Gateway Pundit, "a whistleblower at Pfizer revealed, in leaked internal emails, that [Pfizer] company executives have been ... 'telling staff to be secretive about the use of human fetal tissue in laboratory testing of the COVID vaccine.'"

It is true, according to Houston's KHOU-11 News, that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine has made use of fetal cells in the development of its COVID-19 vaccine. One Dr. Adalja is quoted as having said that "while the COVID-19 vaccine is getting a lot of attention right now, fetal cell lines are used to make many vaccines." However, the fact that other vaccines use the cells of dead babies in their development does not justify their use in the J&J vaccine — or any other vaccine for COVID-19.

Moderna, too, has used the fetal cells of an aborted baby to make its vaccine, according to the University of Nebraska Medical College, which reports the following: "When it comes to the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, fetal cell line HEK 293 was used during the research and development phase. All HEK 293 cells are descended from tissue taken from a 1973 abortion that took place in the Netherlands." Thus, the Moderna vaccine is the fruit of a poison tree — the intentional killing of a helpless human being.

Over 16,000 Have Died, while Others Have Suffered Life-Threatening Debilities

A religious Jew or Christian would fail to "choose life" if it were not taken into account that he may well be choosing death as a not uncommon side-effect of the vaccine. According to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) website, already by October 1 of 2021, there had been 16,310 deaths reported to VAERS resulting from the COVID-19 vaccine. An additional 17,618 life-threatening events had also been reported that had not immediately caused death. And 75,605 hospitalizations had occurred, along with 87,758 visits to the emergency room as well as 121,304 visits to the doctor's office. The total number of adverse events reported had reached 798,636 by October 1.

It is estimated that only about 1% of adverse events end up being reported to VAERS, for, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, "[a]dverse events from vaccines are common but underreported, with less than one percent reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Low reporting rates preclude or delay the identification of 'problem' vaccines, potentially endangering the health of the public." This raises the question: how many people have really died from taking the COVID-19 vaccine?

Even if deaths are being reported at a higher percentage than other adverse events, the indications are still that many more people have died from the COVID-19 vaccine than the American public has been led to believe. If a death is ten times more likely to be reported than other adverse events, that would mean that over 160,000 people have died from taking the vaccine. This is a huge number. It should be recalled that, in 1976, the swine flu vaccine was retired from use after only 25 people died from it.

How much death needs to occur before the COVID-19 vaccine is likewise discontinued? And how can risking one's life — by taking what, for myriad vaccine recipients, has proven to be a poisonous death shot — be considered following the commandment to "choose life"?

As Moses has said, "Now choose life, so that you and your children may live."

Paul Dowling has written about the Constitution as well as articles for American Thinker, Independent Sentinel, Godfather Politics, Eagle Rising, and Free Thought Matters.

Image via Pxfuel.