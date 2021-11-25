RaymondIbrahim.com banned as a 'pornographic' website

I recently discovered that some WiFi networks classify my website and ban it for being a "pornography site."

While having to pass through the Los Angeles area earlier this month — the only Californian county that still mandates indoor masks — I discovered that the WiFi networks of several businesses ban access to RaymondIbrahim.com with the following explanation:

Access closed. The site is blocked according to network settings. Site: raymondibrahim.com is blocked, because it belongs to blocked categories: Pornography & Sexuality.

As one example, a screenshot from the Glendale Galleria follows:

As anyone who has visited my website since its inception 16 years ago knows, RaymondIbrahim.com focuses almost exclusively on the Islamic question: it looks at doctrinal and historical issues pertaining to Islam, that religion's interactions with non-Muslims — with a strong focus on Christian minorities who are regularly persecuted by the adherents of the religion of peace — and modern Islamic terrorism.

In what world can any of these topics be labeled "pornographic"? In the left's world — where lying and cheating and doing everything possible to conceal the truth have become standard practice.

For the record, some of my articles do discuss sexuality in the context of Islamic doctrine — for example, that Muslim men can have up to four wives and as many concubines that their right hands possess (a paraphrase of Koran 4:3). However, whenever addressing such topics, I always do so through the most professional and objective language possible — never in a "pornographic" or lurid manner.

But perhaps these L.A. WiFi networks adhere to a traditional morality and are zealous of banning anything that, no matter how remotely, smacks of sexuality? So I decided to test the matter: while on a couple of the networks that banned my site, I googled and searched for sex-related topics, including rape, and lo and behold, countless — not a few of a rather sordid if not downright pornographic nature — popped up, and most of them were accompanied by sexual ads depicting half-naked women.

So much, then, for my site being banned because the networks banning it are careful to keep any and all sexual topics from the eyes of minors.

None of this is surprising, but rather in keeping with my and others' experiences. As discussed in this article, for example, Facebook recently "punished" me for posting content — an article about Muslims slaughtering Christians — that did not meet its "standards"; other Big Tech giants — including Google Search and YouTube — have also censored my writings and videos that contradict their leftist agenda and narrative — again, the Muslim persecution of Christians chief among them.

Even so, it would seem that the left has reached a new low in its war on truth, tarring as "pornographic" websites that expose and seek to redress ongoing atrocities committed against religious minorities.

Raymond Ibrahim, author of Sword and Scimitar: Fourteen Centuries of War between Islam and the West, is a Shillman Fellow at the David Horowitz Freedom Center, a Judith Rosen Friedman Fellow at the Middle East Forum, and a Distinguished Senior Fellow at the Gatestone Institute.

