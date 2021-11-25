Charlottesville and Waukesha aftermaths: why isn't Biden being called out to denounce the racism he fanned complaining about the Kenosha verdict?

The brilliant commentator Jason Whitlock has eloquently and concisely called out the media and politicians in a tweet reading:

Other than the death toll, what's the difference between Charlottesville and Waukesha? Why aren't the media clamoring for President Biden to rebuke Darrell Brooks as a racist terrorist? Why are we not discussing whether Biden's anti-Rittenhouse rhetoric radicalized Brooks?

In both situations, a radicalized driver mowed down people against whom he had expressed hostility.

But other than Fox News, the major media are already downplaying the incident and moving on. Many are blaming the SUV, not the driver.

Photo credit: Twitter video screen grab (cropped).