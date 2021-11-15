Our racist president

Sure, President Biden is frail, stooped and increasingly senile. And yes, the “Big Guy” is thoroughly corrupt, lies like a rug and constantly makes stuff up to appear heroic. But did you know he’s also a dyed-in-the-wool racist?

Why, just this week, our president burnished his white supremacist bona fides, calling the former baseball player, Satchel Paige, “a great Negro.”

Our vile, despicable media, of course, nearly strained a gerund jumping to Biden’s defense. He was referring to the Negro Leagues, they enlightened us, and merely mangled his words (see senile, increasingly).

Perhaps, like the fabled broken clock, the media was right this one time. But the evidence that our Sharter-in-Chief’s a racist is considerable and covers decades of Biden’s (self-)service to our country.

A couple of years back, Biden, discussing civility in politics, related how he was able to work well with a couple of Southern segregationists, Senators Herbert Talmadge (D-Miss) and Robert Eastland (D-Ga). “We got things done,” Joe proudly told donors, and Eastland “. . . never called me ‘boy,’ he called me ‘son’” Ah, good times, good times.

Not only pals with segregationists, Sleepy Joe also had great affection for a member of the Ku Klux Klan, an Exalted Cyclops no less, Sen. Robert Byrd (D-WV). Biden loved that Exalted Cyclops (just wondering, does a Cyclops wear a hood with only one eye-hole?) so much, he delivered the eulogy at Byrd’s funeral, calling the KKK leader “a mentor and a friend.”

Already losing his hair and having learned the ropes of bigotry working alongside segregationists and leaders of the KKK, “Plugs” Robinette Biden was more than ready for Clarence Thomas’s Supreme Court nomination hearing. As chairman of the Senate hearing, Biden was so abusive to the African-American candidate that Thomas angrily called the hearing “a high-tech lynching for uppity blacks.” Somewhere, Exalted Cyclops Byrd was smiling.

Later in his career, running for president back when presidential elections weren’t totally fraudulent, Biden called Barack Obama (D-Martha’s Vineyard), “the first mainstream African-American who is articulate and bright and clean.”

How Biden knew Barry was clean is unclear; perhaps he sniffed the Lightbringer’s hair.

As for assessing brightness, Ol’ Racist Joe told supporters in 2019 that “poor kids are just as bright and talented as white kids.” Good to know, Joe!

And not a year later, Biden told Charlamagne tha God, a radio personality of color, that if Charlamagne wasn’t sure whether or not he supported Biden, he “ain’t Black.” In the throes of dementia by now, Biden can be forgiven for thinking he was actually speaking to Charlemagne, King of the Franks.

Biden followed up doubting Charlamagne tha God’s pigmentation by asking a Black CBS reporter who questioned Biden’s mental acuity, “Are you a junkie?” Biden’s worsening mental state was no doubt responsible for his failure to notice the reporter, Errol Barnett, was just as articulate and bright and clean as White kids.

It could have been worse, though.

Biden could have threatened to wrap a large chain around Barnett’s head, like he supposedly threatened his Black nemesis Corn Pop, back when young Joe life-guarded at a pool in Delaware. I mean, seriously, what razor-wielding gang leader wouldn’t tremble at the sight of a skinny, 5’10”-ish White guy with hairy legs mumbling incoherent threats with a bike-chain wrapped around his forearm? Biden’s lucky Corn Pop didn’t laugh himself to death.

In summation, our current president may or may not be corrupt, mendacious, inept and at least two cans shy of a six-pack. But the evidence that Joe Biden is a virulent racist is voluminous and overwhelming.

Americans of color beware! Because, based on his past remarks, that senile, Ku Klux Klan-loving bigot in the White House may well be planning to “put y’all back in chains!”

Just as soon as he’s had his pudding.

Photo credit: Gage Skidmore (cropped) CC BY-SA 2.0 license