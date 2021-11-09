Kamala at 28% and off somewhere where no voters live

Vice President Kamala Harris is off to France, or so we understand:

Vice President Kamala Harris’s third foreign trip will see her grapple with the migrant crisis -- in Europe. The veep travels to France on Monday for four days of high-profile meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and other European leaders as they gather in Paris to mark Armistice Day, which commemorates the end of World War I. While there, she will take part in the Paris Conference on Libya, a diplomatic effort aimed at encouraging peaceful elections that could stem the tide of illegal migrants escaping the civil war-torn country for Europe.

My guess is that she will have something to say about climate change. Or maybe she will encourage the European leaders to attack the roots of the illegal immigration crisis. She has a lot of experience tackling the root problems of immigration issues.

As she crosses the Atlantic, VP Harris may be briefed on what her constituents think of her. She may feel like it's the Democrat nomination all over again. Here is the poll:

Vice President Kamala Harris' approval rating is 28% -- even worse than Biden's. The poll shows that 51% disapprove of the job she's doing. One in 5, 21%, are undecided.

Don't expect any senior Democrats to walk over to the Oval Office to tell President Biden to step aside for the good of the party or the country. Something like that happened back in the summer of 1974 but the GOP group had VP Gerald Ford waiting on deck back then. I can't believe that any serious Democrat thinks that talking to the President or applying the 25th is going to make anyone happy. Sad to say but many Democrats probably think that sticking with President Biden is better than turning it over to the lady once believed to be the future of the party.

Who would have believed this a year ago? I didn't!

Image: Gage Skidmore