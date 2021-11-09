Some questions on Climate change to stump those at gabfest number 26

Since COP 26 is mostly devoid of facts, I will provide some basic information that can be used to answer the questions that follow

Facts from the last 150 years:

CO2 atmospheric content has increased from around 280 PPM to over 410 PPM, up over 40%

The World population has increased from around 1.3 billion to around 8 billion, up over 500 percent.

Worldwide crude oil production has increased from around zero to over 95 million barrels per day. Up exponentially

The amount of coal and natural gas went up exponentially.

The amount of methane from cows and oil wells went up exponentially.

Worldwide cars and trucks on the road from zero to over 1.4 billion.

Currently, statistics show that there is a general estimation of about 1.42 billion operational cars worldwide, including 1.06 billion passenger cars and 363 million commercial vehicles.

The number of buses, motorcycles, boats, combines, tractors, and road equipment powered by gasoline went from zero to hundreds of millions.

Asphalt and concrete roads went from around zero to tens of millions of miles.

The number of water treatment plants, sewage treatment plants, power plants, skyscrapers, warehouses, and houses went up exponentially.

We have lawn mowers, edgers, snow blowers, leaf blowers, gas grills, air conditioning, heating that have all been developed and most are powered by fossil fuels.

We are told that all of the above substantially increases warming and threatens to destroy the Earth.

Historical climate data:

Medieval warming period: from 950-1250 There have been many warming and cooling periods throughout the Earth's history caused by natural and cyclical activity. Temperatures in this period were similar to today.

Climate scientists now understand that the Medieval Warm Period was caused by an increase in solar radiation and a decrease in volcanic activity, which both promote warming. Other evidence suggests ocean circulation patterns shifted to bring warmer seawater into the North Atlantic.

Little Ice Age-1303-1860

During this epoch, often known as the Little Ice Age, temperatures dropped by as much as two degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit

Pre-Industrial Period From 1850-1900 which overlaps the little Ice age.

1930’s- The dust bowl of excess warming and severe droughts.

The global warming of 1919-1939 turned to global cooling from 1940-1975

In 1970, on the first Earth Day we were warned that billions would die soon because of the existential threat of global cooling causing starvation.

There have been massive floods throughout history,

The years for the 10 deadliest floods were 1212, 1287, 1530, 1887, 1911, 1931, 1938, 1971, 1975. Seven occurred in China and the three earliest ones in the Netherlands

The English Channel Megaflood And How Britain Became An Island

Geologists hypothesize that the original megaflood occurred around 450,000 years ago, coincident with the time a vast ice sheet covering Britain joined up with one covering Scandinavia. There is additional evidence megaflood part II occurred at the end of the next most extreme glacial 160,000 years ago

Of the 47 deadliest hurricanes on record, five were in the 1600’s, 12 were in the 1700’s, 3 were in the 1800’s prior to 1860 (20 total during the little ice age), 5 during the pre-industrial period, and 22 after 1900. There were only 7 after the cooling period in 1975 ended. The deadliest one ever was the great hurricane of 1780, during the Little Ice Age where over 20,000 people died.

Major droughts have been around long before fossil fuels and human activity could have caused them. California had droughts that lasted more than 200 years.

1. The drought that prompted the spread of humanity DNA research suggests a series of megadroughts between 135,000 and 75,000 years ago may have been responsible for the first migrations of early humans out of Africa. 2. The drought that changed ancient Egypt



Archaeologists investigating the royal tombs of Egypt's Old Kingdom found evidence of a drought that hit the Middle East and parts of Europe 4,500 years ago. 3. The drought that destroyed the Mayans



The Mayan empire in Mesoamerica was hit by drought at the most vulnerable moment in its history. Rapid population growth coincided with a halving of annual rainfall 1,200 years ago, causing crops to fail and a war with neighbouring nations over dwindling water resources to ultimately precipitate the demise of the Mayan civilization.

California drought: Past dry periods have lasted more than 200 years, scientists say

Facts from Steven Koonin, a Physicist in the Obama Administration. He will not be used as a presenter at COP 26 because he doesn’t regurgitate the message. Instead they will use non-scientists like Biden, Kerry, Obama and an indoctrinated child named Greta/

· "The warmest temperatures in the U.S. have not risen in the past fifty years,” Koonin writes, according to the U.S. government’s Climate Science Special Report.

· “Humans have had no detectable impact on hurricanes over the past century,” according to the 2014 National Climate Assessment.

· “Since the middle of the twentieth century, the number of significant tornadoes hasn’t changed much at all, but the strongest storms have become less frequent,” according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data (NOAA).

· “The rate of global sea-level rise 70 years ago was as large as what we observe today,” according to the U.N. Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

· Instead of droughts, “the past fifty years have been slightly wetter than average” in the United States, according to NOAA figures.

· Rather than famine, “in the fifty years from 1961 to 2011, global yields of wheat, rice, and maize … each more than doubled,” according to the IPCC.

· "The net economic impact of human-induced climate change will be minimal through at least the end of this century.”

Other facts that will be needed to answer the questions: Wind turbines kill lots of wildlife The Obama administration is issuing 30-year permits for “taking” (killing) bald and golden eagles. Eagles are not the only victims. Smallwood also estimated that Altamont killed an average of 300 red-tailed hawks, 333 American kestrels and 380 burrowing owls annually – plus even more non-raptors, including 2,526 rock doves and 2,557 western meadowlarks. In 2012, breaking the European omerta on wind farm mortality, the Spanish Ornithological Society (SEO/Birdlife) reviewed actual carcass counts from 136 monitoring studies. They concluded that Spain’s 18,000 wind turbines are killing 6-18 million birds and bats yearly. Extrapolating that and similar (little publicized) German and Swedish studies, 39,000 U.S. wind turbines would not be killing “only” 440,000 birds (USFWS, 2009) or “just” 573,000 birds and 888,000 bats (Smallwood, 2013), but 13-39 million birds and bats every year! However, this carnage is being covered up by self-serving and/or politically motivated government agencies, wind industry lobbyists, environmental groups and ornithologists, under a pile of misleading studies paid for with more taxpayer money.

In the United States, which contains 8 percent of the world's forests, there are more trees than there were 100 years ago. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), "Forest growth nationally has exceeded harvest since the 1940s. By 1997, forest growth exceeded harvest by 42 percent and the volume of forest growth was 380 percent greater than it had been in 1920."

Earth's trees number 'three trillion' There are just over three trillion trees on Earth, according to a new assessment. The figure is eight times as big as the previous best estimate, which counted perhaps 400 billion at most.

Weather stations have been moved from rural to urban areas which can skew results. When weather stations are moved, we aren’t measuring apples to apples.

Here is what the presenters will tell the people of the World. It is the same warning they have been giving for decades.

The Earth is warming more rapidly than ever. It has warmed two or three degrees since the pre-industrialization era. The ice is melting rapidly, coastal cities are going to be gone soon and storms are worse than ever. The World is being deforested and mass extinctions are happening.

We are told it is all caused by humans, fossil fuel use, and rising CO2.

The solution is always the same. Transfer trillions from prosperous countries to other countries. They never seek to help the poor, underdeveloped countries to prosper with reasonably priced reliable energy.

What they won’t show are facts from above. They will instead use predictions based on easily manipulated inaccurate computer models. It does not matter how wrong previous predictions have been.

Here are some questions for the participants at COP 26 based on the above facts.

Why has the Earth’s temperature fluctuated the last 150 years, instead of warming due to the CO2 buildup?

Wouldn’t it be normal to warm a couple of degrees after the Earth cooled a couple of degrees during the Little Ice Age?

Why do the people pushing the agenda compare today’s temperatures to cooling periods like the Little Ice Age or the 1970’s instead of to the temperatures of one thousand years ago or the 1930’s? Is it to intentionally scare the public into submission?

Would it scare the public if they were told that the Earth’s temperature is almost the same as it was 1,000 years ago? Would they willingly give up all the things that have greatly improved their quality and length of life?

How did the Earth cool from 1940-1975 with all the things we are told that contribute greatly to warming?

When you move weather stations from areas with trees and grass to areas with cement, asphalt and buildings doesn’t that skew the results?

Why are we continually told that storms, warming, floods, and droughts are worse than ever when the scientific evidence shows that is not true?

Why are we told that a few years California drought is worse than ever when the scientific evidence shows that California had droughts that lasted over 200 years in the past? How did so much of California and the World get covered with deserts if it wasn’t for long droughts?

How would the U.S and other countries defend themselves against China, Russia, and Iran if they give up fossil fuels when their enemies won’t?

What would you replace rubber tires with when we stop using crude oil?

Why are World leaders seeking to regulate clear, innocuous, non-pollutant CO2 that makes plants thrive and allows the World to be fed? Why are World leaders promoting the highly, flammable, pollutant Lithium that takes massive amounts of water to produce?

Why do the U.S and other World leaders sign up for an expensive push to stop deforestation when it is not happening? The U.S has planted more trees than we have harvested for decades so why the lies?

"Forest growth nationally has exceeded harvest since the 1940s. By 1997, forest growth exceeded harvest by 42 percent and the volume of forest growth was 380 percent greater than it had been in 1920."

How did the experts miss the number of trees on Earth by so much? How could anyone miss the estimated count by over 600% or 2.6 trillion trees?

Are you troubled by all the wildlife that wind turbines and solar panels kill, especially considering how much you want to expand these killers?

Isn’t it despicable that Obama gave 30 year permits to kill bald and golden eagles?

What do you think of politicians who intentionally undercount deaths of wildlife while they push an agenda?

Why do CEOs and billionaires go along with this agenda? Because they don’t want to be cancelled and hassled?

Why do scientists go along? Because they know that is what will make them the most money?

Why do educators go along? So, they don’t get fired, canceled and so they aren’t called anti-science and deniers?

Why do politicians repeat this stuff even though the scientific data shows that the climate has always changed cyclically and naturally? Because they want power and money. They also don’t want to be called names.

Why do most journalists go along without doing research and asking questions? Because most haven’t cared about facts for a long time, only pushing the radical leftists’ agenda.

Indoctrination is a truly dangerous thing. It teaches children and others to repeat what they are told instead of asking questions and doing research.

It was extremely dangerous to our freedom and democracy when Journalists, the FBI, the Obama Administration, the DNC, the Hillary campaign, and other democrats colluded to destroy a political opponent before and after the election while they were campaigning for Hillary.

It is much more dangerous when journalists, scientists, educators, entertainers, and World leaders collude as they seek to destroy the U.S and other countries with an agenda, based on computer models.