John Durham’s latest indictment doesn’t penetrate the drive-by media bubble

Ronald Reagan said, “The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.” Never has that statement been more accurate than it is now, in the era of COVID and the Russian hoax. Democrats (aka Progressives or socialists) resolutely confine themselves to mainstream media outlets, and those outlets reward them by protecting the audience from any information that contradicts the narrative. The news (or lack thereof) about John Durham’s latest indictment perfectly illustrates how impervious that bubble is.

I don’t need to remind any of you that, for the entirety of Trump’s presidency, as well as the 22 months since he left office, the mainstream media, which is 100% Democrat in orientation, and all Democrat politicians, have given complete fealty to the Russia hoax. Trump’s satirical request that Putin hand over Hillary’s emails—which reflected the fact that Hillary grossly violated national security laws by sending State Department emails over an unsecured server, so that every foreign government had them—became enshrined as Trump seeking Putin’s help in the election.

That manifest joke, when combined with the Steele Dossier, fueled non-stop cries of “Russia! Russia! Russia!” The same political party that had a decades’ long romance with the former Soviet Union, was utterly outraged that Donald Trump might have had dealings with a still-repressive, but decidedly non-communist, Russia. The outrage was helped by the fact that the accusations had allowed the Obama government to spy on Trump’s campaign.

Even the Mueller report, which reluctantly conceded that Donald Trump was innocent of “Russian collusion,” did nothing to tame the obsession with Trump’s Russian dealings. MSNBC, CNN, The New York Times, The Washington Post, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, and every other Democrat-controlled media outlet endlessly rode that Russia train.

Suddenly, though, the same media outlets are observing radio silence when it comes to Trump and Russia. The latest Durham indictment against Igor Danchenko ought to be a huge story for a media obsessed with possible Russian control over America’s political process. After all, it states that the infamous Steele Dossier was a fake from beginning to end and that the contents originated with a highly-placed Hillary confidante.

An honest media, at this point, would be outraged. They would lambaste the people who misled them and cheer on a prosecution steadily working its way to uncovering the truth. In fact, these Democrat propaganda outlets have chosen a different approach: According to the Media Research Center, they’ve said...nothing about the indictment:

The media obsession over the Steele dossier and the ensuing investigation over it dominated their coverage of the first few years of the Trump administration. The ABC, CBS, NBC evening news programs (January 20, 2017 - July 20, 2019) alone devoted an astonishing 2,634 minutes to it. But now another pillar has fallen in the Russian collusion hoax. On Thursday, Special Prosecutor John Durham brought Russian national Igor Danchenko — who was the primary source in the infamous and debunked dossier — into court on charges of lying to the FBI with his information. So how much time have the broadcast evening news shows (ABC’s World News Tonight, CBS Evening News, NBC Nightly News) spent on the Danchenko indictment from November 4 through November 8? Zero seconds.

I know that many of you have been wondering why your Democrat friends and colleagues are so determined to get the vaccine, to give the vaccine to their children, and to force vaccines onto everyone else, despite evidence that (takes deep breath)

the vaccines don’t prevent people from getting, giving, or dying from COVID;

the vaccines’ effectiveness wanes almost immediately;

COVID is minimally dangerous for healthy young people;

COVID is even less dangerous for healthy children;

the vaccine has a huge list of side effects ranging from unpleasant, to life-altering, to life-ending;

it’s now indubitable that Ivermectin is an effective treatment, as are monoclonal antibodies, while Pfizer claims to have a treatment that’s up to 90% effective; and

the data show that masks and lockdowns make no difference, although they create serious problems.

The problem for left-leaning Americans is that, just as they know nothing about the Durham indictment against Danchenko, the media also make sure they know nothing about COVID’s relatively low impact on healthy people and children, the various vaccines’ risks, or the vaccines’ ineffectiveness. Their bubble tells them that Trump colluded with Russia, COVID will kill everyone, and children can be saved only by having an experimental vaccine pumped into their little, growing bodies.

Reagan was right when he said Democrats’ big problem is all the stuff they know that isn’t so. As if to illustrate that, back in 2016, when Trump was elected, in a bizarre act of creating actual comedy, Saturday Night Live did a sketch about The Bubble:

Leftists moved into that Bubble in November 2016 and have been living there ever since.