Imagining private moments between Joe and Jill Biden

I’ve frequently wondered what private conversations are like in the Executive Residence of the White House between Joe and Jill Biden considering that Joe shows signs of dementia and Jill appears to be playing the caretaker role.

JILL: Are you finished eating your dinner?

JOE: So, there’s a, there’s—my time up? I guess not. I guess it is. (West Point, Iowa; Oct. 2019)

JILL: Now that dinner’s over, dear, come sit by the window if you want to make a phone call.

JOE: Last night I was on the television, on television.... I was on the telephone with a person at an emergency hospital ward. (Illinois; Oct. 2021)

JILL: Don’t worry, sweetheart. Everyone confuses the television with the telephone.

JOE: You know, there’s a uh, during World War II, uh, you know, where Roosevelt came up with a thing uh, that uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, the, it’s called, he called it the, you know, the World War II, he had the war—the War Production Board. (CNN interview; April 2020)

JILL: Joe, you’re looking out into space again. What are you thinking about?

JOE: But we cannot let this—we’ve never allowed any crisis from a Civil War straight through to a pandemic in ‘17, all the way around, ‘16, we have never, never let our democracy take second fiddle, we can both have a democracy and elections and at the same time protect the public health. (ABC News: April 2020)

Image: Glitched Joe by Andrea Widburg

JILL: Darling, are you in a position to reach your medication?

JOE: And the question is whether or not we should be in a position where you, ah, um, are—why can’t the, the, the experts say, ‘We know that this virus is in fact,’ ah, um, ah, it’s, it’s going to be—or excuse me, we, we, we know why all the drugs approved are not temporarily approved, but permanently approved, that’s underway too. (CNN Townhall with Don Lemon; July 2021)

JILL: Did you brush your teeth?

JOE: If I tell you, I think I am “going to get in trouble with my staff.” (NATO; June 2021)

JILL: Let’s get you into your jammies and set in front of the fireplace.

JOE: More fires in the West burned to the ground homes, businesses and forests than the entire state of New Jersey.... Why is it happening? Well, the severe storms that are knocking down all the wires, anyway, there’s a lot going on. (Speech in Woodstock, NH; Nov. 16, 2021)

JILL: You need to rest since you have a long workday tomorrow—at least one full hour.

JOE: ...and uh, what am I doing here? I’m gonna lose track here. (Texas following storm freeze; March 2021)

JILL: Sweetheart, we have this conversation every night to explain what you are doing here. The Democrats did their usual election shenanigans so that the votes in swing states went for you. We knew spineless Republicans would not stand by Donald Trump and his “America First” MAGA base and here we are! But don’t worry, there’s a staff doing all the work. All you have to do is pop up from time to time.

JOE: Pop up? “Corn Pop was a bad dude, and he ran with a bunch of bad boys.” (September 2019)

You can contact Robin Itzler at PatriotNeighbors@yahoo.com.