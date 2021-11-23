Gratitude and the Left

Apart from lying about everything, leftists are insufferable ingrates.

Leftists spend their lives complaining. Their list of grievances is endless. They are never happy even when they get their way.

If you’re an American citizen alive in the 21st century, you’ve won the lottery. You are so much more fortunate than your forebears it’s hard to list the ways.

Someone born in America in 1900 had a life expectancy of 47 years. Someone born today can expect to live to 80, an increase of 70 percent. In 1900, 30 percent of all deaths in the United States happened to children less than five years of age. Now only 1.4 percent of deaths happen to children five or younger.

In the 19th century and earlier very few people had indoor plumbing. Think about that.

Physicians back then had few if any treatments to prolong life. Antibiotics were not developed until the early 1940s.

Commercial air travel, so common today, barely existed before 1950.

Until Edison invented the incandescent light bulb, ours was A World Lit Only by Fire.

How many on the left, how many young leftists especially, have any grasp of their blessings? Where is their gratitude?

Leftists never give the slightest thought to their incredibly good luck. They take it for granted.

The ungrateful mindset of the left is that of spoiled brats. There are few things as disgusting as someone who is quite fortunate but who disguises himself as a victim and whines about his lot in life.

Does anyone believe that leftists are sincere when they celebrate Thanksgiving?

Dennis Prager has argued the following:

The mother of happiness is gratitude, and the mother of goodness is gratitude. It is so powerful, gratitude, that it is not possible to be happy if you are not grateful, and it is not possible to be a good person if you are not grateful.

Leftists are devoid of gratitude. What else so clearly explains their dishonesty and wretchedness?

Ron Ross Ph.D. is a former professor of economics and author of The Unbeatable Market. He resides in Arcata, California and can be reached at rossecon@aol.com. He wishes you and yours a joyous Thanksgiving.

Image: Eric Enstrom