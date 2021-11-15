COVID vaccines: A warning from the grave

The wrath of the cancel culture awaits if you question not only the efficacy of COVID (i.e. China Virus) vaccines, but whether or not you can be forced to take one. Trying to find accurate data online is like pulling teeth; every website or article that tells you about potential side effects and alleged deaths from the vaccines spawns multiple sites that decry the writers and researchers as "anti-vaxxers" posting "misinformation." It seems that we've heard those buzzwords before... actually, too many times to count in this Orwellian madhouse. The Animal Farm pigs squealing "misinformation" are usually the ones guilty of that offense, a common malady of the leftist mindset.

Since the Democrats are the pre-eminent masters of misinformation, it's logical to believe that the questions, doubts, and statistics from so-called "anti-vaxxers" are, in fact, well worth addressing. This perspective is strengthened when your personal experience is contrary to what the tyrants and their media allies constantly tell you. I had very negative side effects after my second Moderna shot, to the point where I not only regret my decision to get the vaccine, but will never consider getting a so-called booster shot. Far worse than my negative experience was the inexplicable death of a former coworker, a seemingly healthy and successful young man who died in his sleep a couple of days after getting the shot. No "co-morbidities" were in play, so the only logical conclusion is that the vaccine killed him. Apparently, deaths like that are ignored by the government and its propaganda ministry (aka the mainstream media). How many people have died under similar circumstances is a mystery... and don't hold your breath if you're waiting to find out.

But what really prompted me to write this piece was the heartbreaking case of Mike Granata, a middle-age family man from Gilroy, CA, who was laid to rest this past Sunday. Both Mr. Granata and his widow want his story to be shared, in the hope that it will help others avoid their tragic fate. No one can express the sentiment better than Michael Anthony Granata himself, and he used his obituary to offer, quite literally, a warning from the grave:

At the insistence of my doctor, I gave in to pressure to get vaccinated. On August 17th I received the Moderna vaccine and starting feeling ill three days later. I never recovered but continued to get worse. I developed multisystem inflammation and multisystem failure that medical professionals could not stop. My muscles disappeared as if to disintegrate. I was in ICU for several weeks and stabbed with needles up to 24 times a day for those several weeks, while also receiving 6 or 7 IVs at the same time (continuously). It was constant torture that I cannot describe. I was no longer treated as a human with feelings and a life. I was nothing more than a covid vaccine human guinea pig and the doctors excited to participate in my fascinating progression unto death. If you want to know more, please ask my wife. I wished I would have never gotten vaccinated. If you are not vaccinated, don’t do it unless you are ready to suffer and die.”

It remains to be seen how much attention this sad incident will garner. The media will likely ignore it, as it doesn't fit the administration's narrative. In the unlikely event that it receives national attention, the propaganda ministry will write it off as an "aberration," a one-in-a-million oddity that shouldn't concern the general public. But if you've had personal experience with vaccine "aberrations" -- and if you happen to believe some of the "misinformation" the tyrants constantly rail about -- Mike Granata's untimely passing is something to ponder.

Image: Pixabay