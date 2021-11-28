Another fake Indian outed at a fancy bureaucrat post in Canada

The urge to 'play Indian' among privileged white women is far from confined to the U.S. Over in wokester Canada, they found another one.

According to the New York Post:

She’s Sitting Bulls-t. A Canadian medical researcher who rose to become the nation’s top voice on indigenous health has been ousted from her government job and her university professorship — after suspicious colleagues investigated her increasingly fanciful claims of Native American heritage and learned she was a fraud. Carrie Bourassa, a public health expert who served as scientific director of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research’s Institute of Indigenous Peoples’ Health, was suspended on Nov. 1, five days after the state-owned Canadian Broadcasting Corporation published a lengthy expose on her background. Far from being a member of the Métis nation, as she had long claimed, a laborious trace of Bourassa’s family tree revealed that her supposedly indigenous ancestors were in fact immigrant farmers who hailed from Russia, Poland, and Czechoslovakia.

Here she is in full Native American regalia, giving a talk on racism for TedX::

Image: Screen shot from CBCSaskatchewan video, via shareable YouTube

It figures. Previous reporting suggests that the region's real Indians were put off by that fancy Indian regalia she flaunted for the speech, knowing that real Indians don't typically do that kind of ostentatious display, but a pretender looking for 'street cred' among the whites might. Some went digging and sure enough, found that she was a pretender to Native American heritage, and kind of a fraudier-than-most faker, given that she held a job that was supposedly drawn on her "experience" as an Indian, supposedly to be looking out for Indian health care. If you were Native American, would you like this person to be in charge of your health care? And who was the real Native American that that job slot was taken away from?

It all goes to show that the fake-Indian thing seems to be a widespread phenomena, not just confined to crazy left-wing academics, such as Ward Churchill, and former academic Sen. Elizabeth Warren. Left-wingers love to lay claims to being Indians or other oppressed minorities, some for the romance of it, some for the affirmative action privileges, and some to lay claim to victimhood against whites. I wrote about that phenomena here.

It's disgusting, a real instance of cultural appropriation (as opposed to cultural sharing) done by leftists, and now we see it more and more, even cropping up in wokester Canada.

Image: Screen shot from CBCSaskatchewan, via YouTube