Three cheers for Virginia! Hip Hip Hooray! (You get the idea)

America, as founded, is worth fighting for. That is one of the resounding themes of this week’s election results for Virginia Governor, Lieutenant Governor, Attorney General, and both houses of the Virginia House of Delegates. The overwhelming victory of Republican candidates is a breath of fresh air in what we thought was a terminal march to the Left’s goal of the fundamental transformation of America and the ultimate suffocation of the Freedoms we cherish.

The canary can breathe again, and we are moving back to our source of life—the sweet smell of Freedom.

Now, don’t misunderstand—there is still a lot of work to do, and we are just getting started. But I must be positive and optimistic because, by listening to and watching the highlights of the corrupt state-controlled media’s complete freakout, I can tell that they know they lost big.

They know there has been a tectonic, seismic shift in momentum for their ruinous agenda. They know that Senators Manchin and Sinema, along with who-knows-how-many moderate or just-plain-scared Democrat members of Congress who know nothing but how to hold onto their Swamp privilege, will now cower before the demonstrated power of the electorate and will not support the radical left’s Marxist dreams.

Patriots! Gear up! In the words customarily attributed to the famous Virginian, Patrick Henry: “Now is the time for all good [people] to come to the aid of their country.”

Take heart! This is a time for optimism because there is not a single thing the Democrat party has supported for the past eighteen months that survived last night’s cull:

Defund the Police

Critical Race Theory

Invasive government overreach

Lack of a coherent, comprehensive COVID strategy

Confiscatory taxes

Diminished parental rights and consent in the education of our children

To name just a few....

Wasn’t it just last year we heard that Donald Trump lost ground with “suburban, college-educated women?” Well, it looks like the Democrat party took those women on a “blind date” and got quite publicly and ceremoniously dumped. I describe the past several months as a blind date because we all pretty much know, in our gut and in our heart of hearts, that Joe Biden did not earn 80 million votes.

So, once the Democrat party took off the mask after the inauguration parties and let the Squad dictate the legislative agenda while the installed administration (*) systematically dismantled everything that actually worked before the Wuhan flu “escaped” from its Chinese lab...well, this date was over. With every passing month, Virginians saw with ever-increasing clarity the broken promises of the Democrat party agenda and the anger and arrogance they displayed when they were questioned and held to account.

Neither the liberals in the Democrat party nor its radical, leftist, Marxist contingent that is hell-bent on burning down America, can legislate and win. They cannot be honest about who they are and what they want to do. The past nine months have allowed us to see and hear (from their own mouths) the things they will do, by hook and by crook, to gain complete totalitarian control—this includes everything from the ballot box to their government-by-fiat overreach of executive orders, to their court-packing schemes to legislate from the judicial branch in open revolt against the Constitution, to their tangled and twisted parliamentary schemes and “budget reconciliation” (which it never is or was).

We, The People are fighting back. Virginia, as before, has led the way. Now the tough work of wresting our country from the craggy, grotesque claw of the socialist, communist, Marxist threat must be our day-in and day-out endeavor.

Endeavor we shall, because our timeless ideals of each citizen’s Divinely ordained rights of Equality, Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness have never been closer at hand so that all can participate in those blessings but they also have never been in greater danger.

Endeavor we shall because America, as founded, is worth fighting for.

Jeff M. Lewis is a Christian, a husband and father, a Veteran, and a small business owner who resides with his family in South Texas

Image: Glenn Youngkin’s victory speech (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.