Aaron Rodgers under pressure: Unvaccinated, unloved, unrepentant

Aaron Rodgers is the devil.

That is the prime take away from recent news stories and sports talk shows. Pundits are mortified, stupefied, gobsmacked-- and in highest dudgeon—over the fact that Rodgers is not vaccinated, previously implied that he was, and now has tested positive for the coronavirus. On a moral continuum, he is now generally regarded to be somewhere between the Unabomber and Adolf Hitler, certainly far worse than most criminals, and probably worthy of more contempt than Stalin.

And certainly guilty of a more heinous crime than fellow NFLer Henry Ruggs III, who drunkenly drove his Corvette, at over 120 miles per hour, into another vehicle-- killing a woman and her dog. While various sports talk shows did perfunctorily address the Ruggs tragedy, they spent the overwhelming majority of their time pounding Rodgers, THE ANTI-VAXXER. (Bonus: Rodgers is white.)

I acknowledge that Rodgers was less than candid—even deliberately opaque, bordering on dishonest—when he was asked some time ago if he was vaccinated. (He replied that yes, he was “immunized.”) But that kind of personal medical information should be private and is no business of reporters…or anyone else.

But, for the love of Pete, the orgy of vitriol hurled at Rodgers is shocking…and revolting. People came out of the woodwork to verbally assault him, many clearly aroused to be doing so. Pitchforks sharpened, the robotic, mind-numbed, properly vaccinated and indoctrinated mob sprang into action, in perfect compliance with the wishes of their puppet-master betters. No dog whistle needed, the mangy hyenas were out in force, and in lockstep with their government masters. Proponents of COVID-1984 vaccine mandates act in ways that would make members of the Stasi blush.

Rodgers claims he has an allergy to an ingredient in the mRNA “vaccines.” Whether that is true or not, I don’t know. That’s not the big story, however. That story is the gleeful vengeance with which people attack those who have exercised their God-given right to control what is injected into their own body. That is truly frightening…and the ultimate in anti-Americanism.

The staggering hypocrisy here is that many fully vaccinated players, in each of the major sports, both college and professional, have tested positive for COVID and have had to miss a number of games, yet no one on any of the media outlets I listened to or read mentioned this for balance.

I heard several pundits sniff that, unless Rodgers was stranded alone on a desert island, he had a duty to his fellow man to accept the jab. Yet the CDC itself has officially stated that the vaccinated can and do still transmit the virus.

The pundits said that Rodgers had a choice: accept the experimental inoculation or retire. That is just as preposterous and unconstitutional an ultimatum for a professional athlete as it is for a nurse, policeman, or trucker. But, no matter, they want Rogers drummed out of the league.

I was born in Minnesota. As such, I was never a fan of Rodgers per se, nor of the Green Bay Packers. However, I am a fan of reason, logic, common sense, and decency.

Would that there was a vaccine that could effectively prevent hypocrisy, imbecility, and herd mentality.