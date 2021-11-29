A common-sense approach to COVID

If you’ve been reading my essays here, you may remember back to January 10th, when I wrote about Munchausen by (government) Proxy. Turns out I was absolutely right. Below is the first paragraph—go read the rest, if you want. But think about what’s happening now, with COVID, and you’ll see what I mean.

Munchausen by Proxy is an official mental health diagnosis given to someone who, as a caregiver, convinces the person in his care that he is ill when he really isn’t. The net result is the caregiver has total control over his charge and can even go so far as to cause his charge to be ill to fit the narrative.

This is what our government is doing, as are other governments the world over. It’s crazy and it needs to stop. The latest variant, dubbed Omicron (no, news-reader bot, it’s not “omnicron”) is yet another scare tactic meant to intimidate us all. In fact, Omicron has so far been shown to cause mild infections.

I read about the trauma man dying from COVID endured in hospital. His doctor had to get a judge to force the hospital to administer Ivermectin (the guy is now all better). Then, I started working to compile my own sensible list of how one ought to deal with COVID-infected people, as a counter to the crazy narrative of vaccinate or be damned, despite the shot’s potential to kill recipients.

I noted that Florida, which has no mask or vaccination mandates but offers treatment (shocking, I know!) to those who are infected with the WuFlu, has the lowest infection rate. Thinking about that, my ever-logical mind came up with this scenario: People become infected in Florida but, instead of lingering at home getting sicker and then going to the ER where they don’t receive quality treatment (just Remdisivir, which destroys kidneys but doesn’t cure COVID, and intubation), they get immediate, effective treatment.

Floridians, therefore, get over the very treatable virus and, in the process, don’t spend weeks infecting a whole bunch of other people with whom they have contact while sick — because, duh, they’re not sick for very long because treatment wipes out the viral load. Is that too logical? Apparently, for the federal government, it is!

As it happened, while I was working on my list, I got a new email from Steve Kirsch, an entrepreneur and activist who was invited to speak at the conclave of FDA idiots who approved the poison shot (at this point, there’s little doubt it does far more harm than good!) for children. Of course, nobody listened to his excellent presentation. It’s worth studying.

Kirsch also made a comprehensive list like the one I wanted to create. Rather than reinventing the wheel, I’ve adopted his list as my own. It’s too long to reprint here, so I’ve alternately summarized and quoted what I think are the strongest points. I encourage you to read the whole, logical thing:

Image: Steve Kirsch by Skirsch. CC BY-SA 3.0.

COVID vaccines shall be available only by prescription. Moving forward, “informed consent provide shall include any and all symptoms that are elevated in VAERS by 10X or more over 'baseline' reporting rates.” “Instruct public health officers to recommend that businesses post signs saying WARNING: face masks are NOT recommended. They have not been shown to stop COVID and mask wearing may be harmful to your health.” Because people who recovered from COVID cannot transmit the virus, “there should be no restrictions whatsoever placed on” them. “Vaccinated and unvaccinated people should be treated the same way since they are equally likely to be infected or spread COVID.” Whether in the public or private sphere, coercing people to be vaccinated should be illegal. If an early treatment protocol reduces hospitalization or death in clinical practice by 95% or more, put it “on a list of recommended treatments in the NIH COVID treatment guidelines.” “All public health officials shall encourage the public to talk to their doctors about the approved early treatment drug / supplement protocols listed on the NIH website.” Make it illegal to “[d]eliberately mislabel[] a death that wasn’t caused by COVID as a COVID death....” “Halt the use of remdesivir for hospitalized patients. It doesn’t work and it is basically killing people.” If a social network suspends a person “for communicating truthful scientific data and opinions,” that person “shall have a private right of action to recover statutory damages.” If a social network erroneously labels a post (text or video) “false and misleading,” that person can sue the platform for statutory damages of $10,000/days suspended.

That’s my excerpt of Steve Kirsch’s work. Do pass Steve’s list around to everyone you care about. It could save their life—if, of course, they’ll listen!