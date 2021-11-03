A cell biologist believes COVID-19 was man-made in Wuhan

Spoiler Alert—my belief actually has nothing to do with my cell biology background or my own biomedical research involving COVID. It is simple “connect the dots” type reasoning that anyone can employ. It is not infallible reasoning nor an infallible conclusion. But life—and science—rarely grant you those. Consider that Darwinian “evolution” is still only a “theory,” not a “law.”

There are nine irrefutable facts that strongly suggest that the biggest story of your lifetime is right in front of you; namely, that a pandemic that has killed over five million people and eviscerated economies (and liberties) worldwide (and is still spreading and evolving) was man-made and then either deliberately or inadvertently released. That is something that neither the Black Death nor the Spanish Flu can claim!

SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for the global pandemic we know as COVID-19, is specifically a coronavirus, a class of viruses against which it is notoriously difficult to generate vaccines. SARS-CoV-2 emerged only after virus laboratories around the world began to implement gain-of-function research. The technology for DNA/RNA cutting and splicing, which is at the heart of gain-of-function research, has existed in unrestricted worldwide use for decades. The SARS-CoV-2 virus (i.e., COVID-19) has exhibited dramatically increased infectivity/contagiousness and longevity in the population compared to the two previous, short-lived coronavirus epidemics, “SARS” (SARS-CoV-1) in 2003 and “MERS” in 2012. Quite curiously, the world has faced three significant coronavirus outbreaks in less than 20 years. A pandemic of a coronavirus with the virulence of SARS-CoV-1 (SARS) and the contagiousness of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) would kill hundreds of millions. The epicenter of the pandemic, Wuhan, China, is the same site as China’s BSL-4, biological containment facility (the highest of all biological containment risk classifications), the Wuhan Virological Institute. The Wuhan Virological Institute has specialized in research on coronaviruses, a fact publicly available by doing online research in biomedical publication databases The Wuhan Virological Institute has been the recipient of NIH research funding for “gain of function research,” an area of study that focuses on increasing the virulence and/or infectivity of corona and other viruses. The CCP has never revealed whether it’s doing Gain of Function funding.

What should make even woke, leftist Americans sit up and take notice is that the Wuhan Virological Institute and Shi Zhengli (Bat Lady) herself have lately been publishing a good bit about the Ebola virus (fact-checkers: see the National Library of Medicine database). Just imagine what an airborne Ebola variant might accomplish thanks to some gain-of-function!

Image: The COVID virus and the Ebola virus.