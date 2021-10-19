Why is the medical profession letting us die?

Thank you, Dr. Brian C. Joondeph, for your article on aspirin as a potential part of the covid treatment regimen. And for mentioning ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine as similar safe and potentially very effective therapeutics.

Here are a couple more to be considered. (Please note that I am not a physician, and I am not dispensing medical advice. I’m just commenting on publicly available information.) Bromhexine, an ingredient found in some cough suppressants, may work due to its protease-inhibitor functions, according to a paper released in May 2020. It appears to have use as both a prophylactic and a treatment.

A number of antihistamines, including diphenhydramine, sold under label as Benadryl and found in many other OTC formulations, seem to be effective against SARS-CoV2. This information was released in January 2021.

So much observational data has come out since the beginning of this pandemic. So many potential therapeutic and preventative treatments, yet so little interest on the part of medical boards and policymakers. What’s going on here?

It’s my belief, reluctantly arrived at over more than a year, that medical and political policymakers do not have our best interests at heart. They want the power, the glory, and the pats on their narcissistic little heads. They want to be mommy, and daddy, and nursie, and the only adults in the entire country capable of making medical decisions for the rest of us.

Medical professionals are permitted to prescribe drugs as they see fit, even for off-label use. They do this hoping that the drugs will be effective in treating their patients and improving their conditions and lives. Prescribing a drug or regimen that does not have specific FDA approval for a specific use is perfectly legal and done all the time. The media, the CDC, and Dr. Fauci seem to have conflated FDA approval with the only legal means whereby drugs can be prescribed. This is simply wrong.

So, why are health care providers not throwing the kitchen sink at this disease? Easily answered with another question: Why are politicians setting themselves up as the chief medical officer of their jurisdictions? Looks like the Obama-care mentality of “we know what’s medically best for all of you” has evolved. Now, not only can’t you pick your doctor, your doctor can no longer provide simple, effective, and low-cost treatments for a super-powerful common cold.

By withholding potentially effective treatments, medical professionals are letting us die. By threatening the livelihoods of medical professionals should they try everything for their patients, the politicians and policymakers are killing us. They could stop this pandemic in its tracks if they would simply get out of the way and let the medical professionals do their work. They paid dearly to acquire their expertise. Let’s let them exercise it, for the sake of all of us.

That’s why We the People are doing what we can to stay immunologically strong. We’re supplementing our diets with vitamin D3, for example. When I caught the ’vid back in April 2020, my doctor’s office told me don’t come in but, if you feel too sick, go to the hospital. In the face of so much more information on the disease in the public domain now that wasn’t available then, I’m disgusted that people are still getting the same ineffective advice. That’s also why we are trying to help ourselves as best we can with available OTC medications.

When the study confirming that ivermectin and these other common drugs could have stopped this pandemic cold finally comes out, I hope those who have lost loved ones take the weasels, the policymakers, and the medical boards that prevented medical professionals from administering and prescribing legal and effective treatments, for everything they’ve got and then some. How will they know they can sue for this? Because those same policymakers decided who would have the pandemic listed as their cause of death on their officially issued death certificate.

Anony Mee is a retired public servant.

Image: Five decrepit doctors crushed together in consultation. Colored lithograph by F-S. Delpech after L. Boilly, c. 1823. Wellcome Library no. 16315i. CC BY 2.0.