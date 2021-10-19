Jen Psaki welcomes 'stiff competition' from China

Taking the Biden administration by surprise, the Chinese launched the world's first nuclear-capable hypersonic missile, one that can rain nuclear bombs anywhere in the world China wants and can't be intercepted by U.S. space weapons.

Normal people would call this a "Sputnik moment" -- comparing now to that era when the U.S. was shocked awake by Soviet space prowess in 1957 and had to mobilize in space to surpass them.

Not Joe Biden, though. Here's the response, through his spokesweasel Jen Psaki, was this:

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that President Biden is 'concerned' about China's military capabilities but welcomes 'stiff competition' after the Chinese tested what is thought to be a new hypersonic nuclear-capable missile. She refused to comment on the specific report, but said: 'We've made clear we are concerned about the military capabilities that the PRC continues to pursue & we've been consistent...We welcome stiff competition, but we do not want that competition to veer into conflict.'

Which is a lot of brave talk and stern warnings, backed by absolutely nothing but ignorance.

Here's a more appropriate response, coming from Sen. Lindsey Graham, via the New York Post:

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Monday that China’s reported development of a nuclear-capable hypersonic missile would be “the biggest game-changer in the last 40 years,” if true. “If in fact, the Chinese have developed a hypersonic missile that can deliver a nuclear weapon, it’s a military game-changer when it comes to nuclear forces,” Graham told Fox News’ Sean Hannity. “We’ve allowed the Chinese to leapfrog us and we’re going to have to do one of two things, get them to stand down, and I don’t know how Joe Biden convinces anybody to stand down. “If they don’t stand down, we’re going to have to develop a capability to neutralize this and one-up China,” Graham added.

But the Bidenist just want to welcome "stiff competition," being guys who play fair and all.

The word 'play' is operative. Comments like Psaki's come across as signaling to the Chinese that the Biden administration views this advance as some sort of game.

It's not, it's dead serious, an act of war and bound to expand and impact further.

It's ignorant and arrogant in that it assumes that nothing bad from this launch could happen to Americans because it's just "stiff competition," same as the Olympics.

It also suggests that the Bidenites will be happy to play against the Chinese in some way because it's just a game.

But even that hits against the hard reality because the Biden administration is cutting or leaving flat the elements of the defense budget in favor of the $3.5 trillion porkulus "reconciliation" package.

The Chinese were laughing up their sleeves at the chaotic U.S. pullout in Afghanistan, which was all a mattter of "surprises" for the Bidenites.

Now they're getting, to paraphrase Mao: One, two, many surprises. No wonder the Chicoms thought they could do this. The Bidenites think this is a game.

