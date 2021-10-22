Who are the real fascists?

For four years, the media and other Democrats intentionally lied to the public about Russian collusion and that Trump was an illegitimate President who stole the election.

They also intentionally fed the public the false claim that Trump was a dictator, authoritarian and fascist.

Here is a small sample of the propaganda that was fed to the public by the media which claims to care about reporting the truth:

From Vox:

From Washington Post:

From New York Magazine:

From Politico:

From The Hill:

From CNN:

From the Guardian:

From the New York Times:

In Congress, Republicans Shrug at Warnings of Democracy in Peril

Here is a definition of fascism:

1: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition

2: a tendency toward or actual exercise of strong autocratic or dictatorial control

Presidents Reagan, Trump, and most Republicans seek to give individuals and the private sector more freedom, power, and money so individuals have more control over their lives. That is the opposite of fascism.

Biden, Obama, and other Democrats, in general, seek greater control of the government for most aspects of our lives. They are always seeking more power over the people. Those are the politicians who move towards fascism.

Trump’s policies of fewer regulations and lower taxes helped unemployment for all races and people of all education levels to move to record lows. Wages were rising more rapidly than any time during the Obama-Biden administration, especially for those at the bottom. Poverty levels hit an all-time low at the end of 2019. The policies were essentially lifting all boats.

The lower tax rates also generated record amounts of revenue. Tax revenues are over $600 billion higher in FY2021 than in FY 2017 before the lower rates took effect. So, why do Democrats continue to repeat that the tax rate cuts cost the government trillions of dollars when that is not true?

Why would Democrats want to raise rates on individuals and corporations when the lower rates generated more money unless it is about power and control, instead of results?

The CDC, NIH, most of the media and other Democrats know that schools throughout the country which do not require masks are not having a significant problem but still demand dictatorial mandates that they wear masks. In the past couple of months, the public was bombarded with exaggerations of hospitals being flooded with children sick with COVID. The stories have virtually disappeared because the problem isn’t bad and the story wouldn’t fit the narrative.

The New York Times, supposedly reliable news source no matter how much fictional garbage they report, put out a false story that 900,000 kids had been hospitalized with COVID when the actual number was 63,000. How could anyone miss by that much? Where were the fact checkers at the Times who should have verified the story before the public was lied to?

NYT Forced to Fix Claim 900,000 Kids Have Been Hospitalized with COVID On Thursday, October 7, The New York Times buried a correction to a pernicious report that suggested 900,000 American kids had been “hospitalized” with COVID-19 when in reality it was around 63,000. But not only did the report mischaracterize those hospitalizations, but the report also falsely stated how Sweden and Denmark were distributing doses to young children and it also wrongly suggested child doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be ready by distribution in the U.S. this week. The entire situation was poetic because the “science” reporter who loaded up her piece with these false claims was Apoorva Mandavilli. She’s the same Times reporter that took to Twitter last May to say that the increasingly likely Wuhan lab leak theory wasn’t true and had “racist roots.” Unironically, Mandavilli was also “the 2019 winner of the Victor Cohn Prize for Excellence in Medical Science Reporting,”

Maybe the media should put the number of children hospitalized from COVID in perspective. Each year around three million children are hospitalized for all causes. Look here:

So going on that, in a year and a half that would be 4.5 million. So with that the reality, would 63,000 hospitalized from COVID be an overwhelming problem?

As soon as Biden took office, he dictatorially stopped an environmentally safe energy pipeline, put a moratorium on new drilling on federal lands, and has sent the message that he and the Democrats will destroy the oil and coal industry. Then they say the rapidly increasing price is transitory and due to Biden’s excellent economic policies.

What we never see from Biden, Kerry, or other Democrats is scientific data that directly correlate oil and coal use to temperatures, sea levels and storm activity because there is none and they know the compliant media will never ask for any.

Capitalism is the economic system that gives the greatest opportunity to move up the economic ladder. Socialism, fascism, and Marxism gives the greatest results to powerful people in government and other connected people and businesses. Instead of seeking to have people move up the economic ladder, those systems seek to keep more people dependent on the government.

It is a shame that most of the media misleads the public into claiming that the politicians who give more power and freedom to the people are the authoritarians and the people who seek more control and power over the people are not. That is why many people are confused.

Instead of the media and other Democrats focusing on the border, Afghanistan, inflation, supply chain problems, and the Biden family corruption they are focused on Trump and an investigation into the January 6th “armed insurrection” which an FBI report said was not an insurrection and where no one was armed. The only person killed by a weapon was an unarmed veteran and the media and other Democrats don’t care about her.

Will Fauci be charged with perjury or will he be above the law like Hillary, McCabe, Comey. Lerner, Holder, Brennan, Clapper and others? See here:

Will the media report that Fauci lied or will they cover it up just like they cover up the Biden family corruption? I think we know the answer to that.

Why would anyone trust a known liar to tell us what to do on the virus?

Image: Wikimedia Commons, via Picryl, public domain