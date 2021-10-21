When PayPal cancels a nonprofit for saving millions of lives

The Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) is a group of distinguished and courageous doctors who are working to inform the public about the efficacy of early treatment of COVID, particularly with ivermectin and neutraceuticals.

Without exaggeration, the treatments advicated by the FLCCC have saved millions of lives. See, for example, the stunning benefits of the use of ivermectin in the Indian state of Uttar Pradash.

Recently, I received the following news from the FLCCC:

To our dedicated supporters: We must be making an impact, because Big Tech is coming after our small and mighty nonprofit with all that they have. ... Today, an entirely new level of attack was levied by two more Big Tech players. 1. PayPal shut down our donation platform, suddenly and unexpectedly, because of what they call "being in violation of Pay Pal's Acceptable Use Policy." 2. Facebook has restricted posts, ability to add followers, and threatened to unpublish the page as a result of being rated as "Partly False by an independent fact-checker".

I cannot do much about Facebook because my account is dormant, but I sent the following message to PayPal:

I object strongly to PP's cancellation of the FLCCC, a group of eminent doctors working to protect the public. It is not an overstatement to say that this makes PP complicit in the deaths of thousands of people from Covid that result from a lack of early treatment. I will minimize my use of PP in the future. And I hope that many others will do the same.

Here's how PayPal responded:

Thank you for contacting PayPal Messaging, My name is Aaron. I understand that you are contacting us regarding your account issue and no worries, let me go ahead and clarify this query for you. I really do understand your concern James but we need to stick to the process. Thank you for contacting PayPal and for being a valued customer. You may close the conversation by selecting End Message

And my rejoinder:

"Stick to the process"? And what process is that? Your view that information about treatment should be suppressed? ...4:37 PM Are you familiar with the category of homicide called "depraved indifference", which is conduct "so wanton, so deficient in a moral sense of concern, so lacking in concern for the ... lives of others, and so blameworthy" that it is criminal. Perhaps you can explain why suppressing information about life-saving treatments does not meet these criteria. Is the company's defense that "it is just following orders"?

No response after that.

Canceling my PayPal account entirely is not a good option because it is the best way to support several (conservative) sites, but I can certainly minimize its use.

As the old joke says, a mule can be reasonable, but first you must get its attention.

James V DeLong lives in the Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.

Image: Samuel M. Livingston via Flickr (cropped).