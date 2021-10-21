Maybe it's time to get all this UFO stuff figured out...before China does

China may now possess hypersonic missiles and have eclipsed us on the artificial intelligence front, but the Chinese didn't develop UFOs, and neither did Russia. There's definitely something going on up there that we need to figure out in the name of national security. This needs to happen ASAP, because various members of the armed forces have stated that incidents continue to increase.

China is putting A.I. to work on the problem. That's something we should definitely do as well. We certainly have plenty of radar, FLIR, and other data that A.I. would be perfect to analyze in ways (and at speeds) people simply cannot.

Mystery Wire posted a video of an event held at National Press Club in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday. The speakers and statements are worthy of note. The statements come from military types, those with direct knowledge and in a position to know. Here's a fairly terrifying quote that also proves the point that none of our conventional adversaries are behind UFOs.

"In September of 1966, I was a Minuteman ICBM Launch Control Officer and Deputy Commander of a large crew stationed at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota. I was involved in a UFO incident at that time, where a flying object tampered with, and took down a total of 10 nuclear tipped ICBM missiles by rendering them unlaunchable." —Captain Dave Shindele

Remotely take down our nukes way back in 1966? For crying out loud, we can't remotely disable nuclear weapons in 2021. If we had whatever gadget that UFO came bearing (more than decade before I was born), no one would be concerned about Iran getting nukes, or that a lot of bad actors already have nuclear capabilities.

For most of my life, I made fun of the UFO "crazies." Then the Navy UAP videos came on the scene and compelled me to re-examine something I had always considered a closed subject. I can't say I believe in ET, but there is most certainly something flying around in our skies. These crafts perform inexplicable acrobatics (in the air and under water), and something or someone must be behind the operation of these seemingly magical flying machines made from unimaginably advanced technology.

As a means of backing up those speaking out at the National Press Club, here are some quotes from notable people (with the security clearances to know) that I've collected on my journey to really understand what's going on:

"I became alarmed by the frequency and duration of UAP activity in and around controlled US airspace. The instances seemed more provocative, and during one instance, they came within feet of a US fighter aircraft." —Luis Elizondo

"The facts are that there are things flying over our military installations. They don't belong to us. They seem to evidence some technological advancement that we don't have and have never seen." —Marco Rubio

"And when we talk about sightings, the other thing I will tell you, it's not just a pilot or just a satellite or some intelligence collection. Usually, we have multiple sensors that are picking up these things." —John Ratcliffe

"These objects appear to exceed our military capabilities. We need to determine who this is and what capabilities they possess. It is never a good thing to discover you are vastly behind in technology -- whether terrestrial in origin or not." —Mick Mulroy

"We consistently played down the true level of our interest in UFOs, telling parliament, the media and the public that the subject was of little interest, while all the time, behind closed doors, we struggled to make sense of cases like the Calvine Incident." —Nick Pope (former head of the U.K.'s UFO program)

[When asked about Roswell:] "I won't talk to you about what I know about it, but it's very interesting." —Donald Trump

"As a Democratic senator from Nevada, I visited Area51, the top-secret Air Force testing site in southern Nevada long associated with UFO-related conspiracy theories. What I saw fascinated me, though much of it must remain classified." —Harry Reid

"What is true, and I'm actually being serious here, is that there are, there's footage and records of objects in the skies, that we don't know exactly what they are. We can't explain how they moved, their trajectory. They did not have an easily explainable pattern." —Barack Obama

"This used to be a career-ending kind of thing. You didn't want to get caught talking about it because you'd be accused of walking out of an 'XFiles' episode." —John Podesta

"A bit presumptuous and arrogant for us to believe that there's no other form of life anywhere in the entire universe." —John Brennan

"I think that's ridiculous. If the Russians had UFO technology, I mean, they would own us right now." —Tim Burchett

Clearly, there's something happening here. What it might all mean, I'm not entirely sure, but better that we figure it out before China or Russia.

