When is an insurrection not an insurrection?

During the Kavanaugh hearings, hundreds of hysterical leftist activists stormed the Capitol and even managed to break into the Senate chamber. They were arrested and that was the end of it. On January 6, crowds of pro-Trump people, along with undoubted provocateurs and, almost certainly, FBI agents, entered the Capitol. Once in, they wandered around reverently and left—except for Ashli Babbitt, whom a Capitol Police Officer killed in cold blood. January 6 was called an “insurrection,” and Biden’s DOJ is using it as an excuse to hold political prisoners and terrorize into silence those who oppose Trump. And no, it’s not just a new, stricter standard, as Thursday’s “climate justice” riot showed.

Admittedly, the climate fanatics didn’t head for the Capitol. Instead, they besieged the Department of the Interior. Dozens of people managed to enter the building and, as you can see, a “riot”-ous time was had by all, including cops who used tasers to fend off the mob:

Here’s the scene outside. A Park Police car recently pulled up. Climate protesters are in DC all week demanding Biden to stop approving fossil fuel projects & declare a national climate emergency. Read how Indigenous people are leading this fight https://t.co/urgaAe2IrJ pic.twitter.com/me6cnBV6ht — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

People appear to be able to walk through the entrance for a moment, but police are blocking the doorway again. Those inside are sitting in a circle and holding hands. pic.twitter.com/uYI7zxwu1p — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

“Put the tasers down!” protesters chant at police who are using tasers to clear the crowd around the doorway of the Department of the Interior. Some activists are walking away from the doorway hurt, and protesters are yelling for medics to help. pic.twitter.com/4SvT9tfuYT — Ellie Silverman (@esilverman11) October 14, 2021

And that’s pretty much the beginning and the end of it.

When I check the New York Times’s home page in the wee hours of Friday, there’s no mention of the violent attack against a government agency, although there is a little headline (no link because the Times doesn’t deserve it) that the January 6 panel wants to press criminal charges against Steve Bannon. I don’t see anything about the climate protest on CNN’s home page either, although it has the usual hysteria about a “climate crisis.” I’m willing to bet the same will be true no matter which drive-by media outlet I check.

A healthy, free society cannot exist when there are two legal standards, one for the “in” crowd and one for the alleged “insurrection” crowd. Such blatant double standards mean that we are becoming a country without a rule of law. Instead, as is the case with any tinpot tyranny, the law exists solely to police people who oppose the ruling class.

I am deeply opposed to revolutions because the only bloodless one I know of was England’s Glorious Revolution in 1688 when James II ran away in the dark of night (ditching the Great Seal of England in the Thames on the way out). I believe in our constitutional process and sincerely hope that there are enough honest people and honest elections for it to work as it should in 2022 and again in 2024. If ordinary people, though, cannot trust the election process and know that they will not get justice before the law, they start to feel they have nothing to lose...and that’s when the real trouble starts.

