Trump could not be more wrong about the unvaccinated

Although I have supported him since he ran for president (and believe him to be the legitimately elected president of the United States), Donald Trump really does have an problem getting a bit too full of himself and saying nonsensical things while flailing around narcissistically. I present this bit of nonsense he rambled on Thursday about people who remain unvaxxed as irrefutable evidence:

"During my administration, everybody wanted the vaccine. There was nobody saying oh, gee, I don't want to take it. Now they say that. And that's because they don't trust the Biden administration. I can think of no other reason. But they say we don't want it, we aren't going to take it. When I was there, everybody wanted it and we were doing great."

I have never wanted one of these vaccines -- EVER. The minute I did the research and determined the mRNA concoctions wanted to hack my body, execute foreign genetic code, and coerce my cells into becoming a duplication factory for some synthetic version of the virus's spike protein, I said, “No freaking way!”

These vaccines are kinda work for a few months, but you can still end up covered in Covid, lying in an ICU, hooked up to a ventilator, and wondering how it all happened.

A gigantic percentage of the unvaccinated remain that way because they are far more educated than Trump about vaxxes and viruses.

I'm sorry, President Trump -- not everything is about you. I'm not getting jabbed, hordes of others aren't either, and it has absolutely nothing to do with you in any way.

Photo credit: Mana Medical Associates CC BY-SA 4.0 license