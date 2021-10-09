The CDC issues helpful guidelines for your holiday celebrations!

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently issued helpful guidelines for the upcoming holiday season. The august body still recommends that unvaccinated people, otherwise known as domestic terrorists, wear masks indoors -- and outdoors in crowded settings. Moreover, the Atlanta-based organization says fully vaccinated people should also wear masks in areas with high levels of COVID-19 transmission. (Maybe two or three masks). I guess that tells us how confident the national public health agency of the United States is in the efficacy of the vaccines. (In light of several recent studies and reports, I’m beginning to think the unvaccinated need to be protected from the vaccinated.)

The CDC also offered the following advice: "If celebrating indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors.” It added, “You can use a window fan in one of the open windows to blow air out of the window. This will pull fresh air in through the other open windows.”

Great advice! If I opened my windows and doors on Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve where I live, everyone in the house would soon have frostbite, hypothermia, or pneumonia, as the temperature on these days is typically somewhere around zero degrees (Fahrenheit). And the CDC is concerned about our health?

The CDC and the WHO, along with virtually every other organization that has any ties to government or governments, are completely compromised. They are nothing but political tools, shills for failed leftist ideology, shameless charlatans, purveyors of prevarication, and aiders and abettors of those who seek to destroy freedom and permanently lock down hope and resistance. The same can be said for the vast majority of “scientists” and “experts.”

The only proper response to tyrannical entities and mandates such as these is to fly the Gadsden Flag and tell them to f**k off.

As John Knox once said, “Resistance to tyranny is obedience to God.”

Amen.

Image: CDC