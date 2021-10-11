Think the involuntary vaccination situation is bad now?

You really have to keep a watchful eye on technological advancement. The super geeks who create the marvels of tomorrow very often become consumed in what can be done technologically, forgetting and forsaking the question of whether or not something should be done. As we continue to advance in areas like genetic engineering, quantum physics, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and other bleeding edge sciences, eventually there will be little the human race is prevented from doing if we so desire.

Already you can completely change your appearance in ways seemingly magical to people a hundred years ago. Fatter lips, smaller nose, bigger boobs, a larger booty, different color eyes... hell, you can even up and decide nature was wrong and become a chromosome-inconsistent replica of the opposite sex through an array of procedures, hormones, and other services offered by modern medical science.

Today, Elon Musk is pushing current Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the limits with self-driving cars. Tomorrow, he will offer you a chance to be as smart as AI. He will present to you a cerebral interface from which you can tie your brain directly into the collective knowledge of the human race. Never you mind that un-hackable technology doesn't exist -- never has, never will -- and your likely very expensive interface may leave your entire mind exposed to sabotage, compromise, and total control. At least you'll be able to do a Google search and find your favorite porn videos as quick as you can think.

All the stuff above is bad (in my opinion), but at least there exists much individual liberty and personal choice involved.

Here's your really scary story to tell in the dark for the rest of Halloween month. Vaccine mandates are terrible, not even the tyrants who institute them are fans. They are messy, involve needles, and get people all worked up. However, fear not, science is coming to the rescue.

The bleeding edges of Big Pharma have come up with a solution -- "Self Disseminating Vaccines." In Nature, Scott L. Nuismer and James J. Bull write:

We are now poised to begin developing self-disseminating vaccines targeting a wide range of human pathogens, but important decisions remain about how they can be most effectively designed and used to target pathogens with a high risk of spillover and/or emergence.

Essentially, what we are talking about is engineered viruses that supposedly spread like viruses but deliver "cures" instead of disease. If this insanity becomes reality, the overlords won't have to mandate a damn thing. They will simply release some biological monstrosity that reprograms your body however they see fit.

Photo credit: Nature

