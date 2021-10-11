Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson refuses to back down before the LGBTQ crowd

North Carolina’s Mark Robinson got launched in politics when he spoke his mind about our right to bear arms. Since then, he has continued to refuse to back down when he runs afoul of the ever-growing list of leftist shibboleths. Most recently, cancel culture came for him when he referred to graphic gay and transgender material in school libraries as “filth.” True to form, while defending every person’s right to equal treatment under the law, Robinson made it clear that sexually graphic material, whether gay or straight, has no business in public schools nor does material encouraging so-called transgenderism.

It all began when footage emerged of Robinson speaking in church and absolutely lambasting America-hating, race hating, and the LGBTQ agenda, all of which are subjects leftists have steadily brought to K-12 public education:

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson says Christians must take control of public schools because children are being abused by being taught "filth": "There's no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth." pic.twitter.com/aXjCPFKTs0 — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) October 6, 2021

Teaching them [children] a bunch of stuff about how to hate America, teach them a bunch of stuff about why they’re racist, teach them a bunch of stuff about transgenderism and homosexuality. I’m saying this now and I’ve been saying it, and I don’t care who watches. Those issues have no place in a school. There’s no reason anybody anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality, any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me and I’ll explain it to you. It’s time for us to step letting these children be abused at these schools. And it’s not going until the people of God stand up and demand differently.

Practically within minutes, the calls for Robinson to resign began. HuffPost reported angrily that “North Carolina Lt. Gov. Refuses to Resign After Calling LGBTQ Community ‘Filth’.” North Carolina State Senator Jeff Jackson (a Democrat) stated, “Mark Robinson should resign.” The Orlando Sentinel published a New York Daily News article with the title “Outrage grows over video showing North Carolina lieutenant governor calling LGBTQ community ‘filth’.”

Of course, if you’ve read listened to the video or read the text I quoted, Robinson did not call LGBTQ people “filth.” Instead, he said that material telling children about homosexuality and transgenderism is filth. And we know that’s true although some of us may phrase it more tactfully.

Just look at what was in the libraries of Virginia’s Loudoun County public schools, right up until a mother exposed to the world the graphic novel advocating gay pedophilia. The material is pornographic and it’s almost certainly illegal in almost any American jurisdiction unless it’s either denominated (falsely) as “educational” or it comes from a protected class.

And that’s where we get to America’s newest third rail. For an allegedly hunted and beleaguered group, the LGBTQ crowd sure has a lot of say in what can and cannot be said in America. During the entire month of June, everything our children see, watch on TV, hear in schools, and see on the internet is dedicated to celebrating everything connected to LGBTQism. Insult that “spectrum” and you have every media outlet and an entire political class baying for your head.

I’ll let Matt Walsh explain, in the context of Dave Chappelle pointing out that transgenderism is not a real thing:

All of which gets me back to Mark Robinson. Like Dave Chappelle, he will not back down, and that includes not slinking away in embarrassment for having stated the truth, which is that encouraging transgenderism or sexually explicit material explaining the mechanics of homosexuality has no place in America’s public schools. Instead, Robinson made a video showing exactly what’s in North Carolina’s schools (and it’s the same stuff that was in Loudoun County), and it is filth:

Robinson is correct and is to be applauded for taking a principled stand and refusing to be bullied. As for me, I again suggest that, if school boards refuse to pull this material, they should be charged under their state’s laws for peddling pornography to minors.

Image: Mark Robinson. Facebook screen grab.

