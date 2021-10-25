The gods must be happy that Atlanta is in

The 2021 season started with Major League Baseball commissioner Robert Manfred moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta. As we understand, Manfred cracked when he heard that Stacey Abrams and Reverend Al Sharpton were on hold concerning Georgia's new voting reform laws. Moving the game cost the city a ton of money and turned off the people who buy tickets or watch the game on TV.

In a few days, the Atlanta Braves will play the Houston Astros in the World Series. I have to believe that this series means a bit more than usual to the local fans.

Governor Brian Kemp did not wait much to express what a lot of fans feel:

The first-term Republican fired off a tweet as Braves players were celebrating their victory over the hated Los Angeles Dodgers that invoked MLB’s decision to yank the All-Star game from Truist Park earlier this season -- and again tried to blame Stacey Abrams for the controversial move. “While Stacey Abrams and the MLB stole the All-Star Game from hardworking Georgians, the Braves earned their trip to the World Series this season and are bringing it home to Georgia,” he said.

My guess is that the Gods of baseball planned it all the way. The Gods want the commissioner booed in Atlanta when he makes his usual appearance. By the way, I don't think that he'll get a lot of cheers in Houston either.

The Gods of baseball want the wokes to leave our precious game alone and totally free of politics.

By the way, Houston in 7. The Astros and Braves are the kind of young teams who could deliver some very exciting baseball this year.

