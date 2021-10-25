In the Twitterverse, truth is a punishable offense

Richard Levine is a mentally ill man who believes that he is a woman. When an Indiana politician pointed out on Twitter that Levine is a man, Twitter suspended the politician. In true Orwellian fashion, the leftist Tech Tyrants are trying to force us to deny reality.

Levine’s claim to be a woman is biologically impossible and quite obviously ridiculous. He has a man’s DNA, a man’s body habitus (no ovaries on that big guy), a man’s appearance, and a man’s voice. He has never developed hips or breasts, never had a period, and can never become pregnant or nurse a baby.

Nevertheless, the Democrat establishment and the leftwing drive-by are supporting Levine’s tragic mental illness by calling him a woman. When he got an admiral’s stars for serving as the Assistant Health Secretary in the Biden administration, those same entities crowed that he was the first female to attain that rank in the Health Department.

That was too much for Jim Banks, an Indiana state representative. On his official Twitter account, he put out a tweet stating the truth: “The title of first female four-star officer gets taken by a man.”

In the Tech Tyrants’ world, speaking the truth is a punishable offense, so Twitter suspended Banks’s account. Banks was suspended under a rule prohibiting “misgendering” people. In fact, Banks didn’t “misgender” anybody. He accurately described Levine as a man, leaving out only the part about Levine’s body dysmorphia, a form of mental illness we readily recognize if a person is anorexic.

To his credit, Banks has been making the point for some time that Levine, a man who saved his mother’s life during COVID while ensuring that other people’s mothers died, is a man and that pretending he’s a woman is an insult to real women.

I don’t know what to say that Orwell didn’t say in 1984 when he had the interrogator O’Brien explain to Winston Smith that Big Brother’s torture wasn’t about false confessions, it was about permanently affecting people’s view of reality (with the shorthand being “2+2=5”). O’Brien explained that previous tyrannical regimes had tortured people to induce them to say the approved thing, without regard for the fact that everyone knew that the people, in response to overwhelming pain, had lied:

They wore them down by torture and solitude until they were despicable, cringing wretches, confessing whatever was put into their mouths, covering themselves with abuse, accusing and sheltering behind one another, whimpering for mercy. And yet after only a few years the same thing had happened over again. The dead men had become martyrs and their degradation was forgotten. Once again, why was it? In the first place, because the confessions that they had made were obviously extorted and untrue. We do not make mistakes of that kind. All the confessions that are uttered here are true. We make them true. And above all we do not allow the dead to rise up against us. You must stop imagining that posterity will vindicate you, Winston. Posterity will never hear of you. You will be lifted clean out from the stream of history. We shall turn you into gas and pour you into the stratosphere. Nothing will remain of you, not a name in a register, not a memory in a living brain. You will be annihilated in the past as well as in the future. You will never have existed.’ [snip] We are not content with negative obedience, nor even with the most abject submission. When finally you surrender to us, it must be of your own free will. We do not destroy the heretic because he resists us: so long as he resists us we never destroy him. We convert him, we capture his inner mind, we reshape him. We burn all evil and all illusion out of him; we bring him over to our side, not in appearance, but genuinely, heart and soul. We make him one of ourselves before we kill him. It is intolerable to us that an erroneous thought should exist anywhere in the world, however secret and powerless it may be. Even in the instant of death we cannot permit any deviation. In the old days the heretic walked to the stake still a heretic, proclaiming his heresy, exulting in it. Even the victim of the Russian purges could carry rebellion locked up in his skull as he walked down the passage waiting for the bullet. But we make the brain perfect before we blow it out.

The Tech Tyrants, because they are not the government, do not (yet) have the power to torture those who resist them. And perhaps they are more sophisticated now. Through social rewards, pressure, and erasure, they will change how we think so that they “convert [us], we capture [our] inner mind, [they] reshape [us].”

The time to stand for reality is now because we are almost out of time.

Image by Andrea Widburg