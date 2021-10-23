The gaslighting of America

I remember a comedy skit several years ago in which a woman comes home unexpectedly and finds her husband in bed with another woman. Shocked, she demands to know who the woman is and why her husband is doing this. The couple get out of bed and start getting dressed as the man says to his wife, "Honey, what are you talking about?" The wife, perplexed at the question, says, "I'm talking about that woman!" Meanwhile, the other woman, now fully dressed, heads for the door. The husband says, "What woman? Honey, are you feeling okay? There's no woman here." Feeling dazed and confused, the wife begins to question her own sanity.

That's a pretty good example of what the Biden administration is pulling on the psyche of the American people. What they're doing is not merely "spin," which has become SOP whenever a political party does a clever sales job on the public in order to keep certain facts from them. No, this is much more than shrewd marketing; this is blatantly lying in the public's face and telling them they're crazy if they believe their own eyes. When we look at videos showing thousands of migrants coming across our southern border with impunity, while Biden and his cohorts tell us they have the situation under control, we're being gaslighted.

When thousands of Americans and Afghan allies are abandoned to be tortured and killed by Taliban terrorists, while Biden's press secretary, Jen Psaki, tells us the war ended successfully, we're being told not to believe what we're seeing. President Trump made our country energy independent, only to have his success overturned by Biden on day one of Biden's presidency. That forced our country to once again be dependent on foreign oil. Biden said his action would help protect the environment. We scratch our heads and wonder how it makes sense to ship millions of barrels of oil on cargo ships from thousands of miles away, only to be used the same way it was used when it was processed here. Does foreign oil have less environmental effect than American oil?

When Biden proposes a $3.5-billion "infrastructure bill" that is heavily weighted toward social engineering and radical "Green New Deal" initiatives, we're told that everything is infrastructure. We're also told that the massive spending bill will cost "zero dollars" because the new taxes will be assessed only on the wealthy. Then, to add more consternation to a public getting groggy trying to keep up with twelve-digit numbers, Biden and his accomplices want another $80 billion for the IRS so its agents can check into every bank account that has transfers of $600 or more. As if the IRS weren't already a liberty-crushing organization, Biden wants to provide it with more ammo to use against those who oppose him. Nevertheless, we're told it's going after only tax cheats. Why would these people need $80 billion more to do what they've always done? Don't ask, lest you get audited for questions they don't want asked.

When the supply chain of cargo ships, carrying about a half-million shipping containers filled with goods from all around the globe, are stalled in the waters outside major American port cities, we're told by White House chief of staff Ron Klain that it's just "high-class problems." In other words, only the wealthy are waiting for the goods to arrive at stores. Moreover, Jen Psaki mocks it as the "tragedy of the treadmill that's delayed" — another elitist poking fun at the reasonable expectations coming from the working class.

The list of gaslighting incidents is growing longer than Pinocchio's nose. Each time we are faced with another destructive lie, our attention is diverted to the latest Trump investigation or the probe of one of his supporters. Keeping the January 6 imbroglio alive is one of those diversions. The radical left has come to power by a sinister display of distractions from reality. A major part of that distraction is using accusations of racism to muzzle opposition. Most people will cower in fear of such labeling, even when they know in their hearts it's not true. That's precisely what makes the accusations so useful to those who seek power through intimidation and distortion of reality.

President Trump called out situations for what they are, without the odious and murky filtration of political correctness. That's why the entrenched powers of Deep State corruption despised him. Now we're stuck with a president who says "what inflation?" as we pay higher prices than ever at the gas pump and the supermarket. I seriously doubt that shoppers are questioning that reality.