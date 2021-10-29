The Biden administration’s mind-boggling cash giveaway to illegal aliens

Aside from exploitative nonprofits and opportunistic politicians, very few Americans invited illegal aliens to break our immigration laws intentionally—their very first act in the United States. Indeed, many Americans have had negative interactions with illegals, examples of which we see on an almost daily basis. Just the other day, a drunk-driving illegal alien killed a five-year-old girl, and there are other stories of thefts, robberies, sexual assaults. There are very few things anyone can point to that would be considered a benefit to having them around.

Only crazed Democrats could find a way to excuse this. Of course, Joe Biden has almost erased our southern border in an act of petty vindictiveness against President Trump and law-abiding Americans. But they just had to throw more salt in the wound....

Thousands of migrant parents and children separated from each other at the U.S. border by Trump administration policies may soon be eligible for hundreds of thousands of dollars per person in compensation, according to three sources familiar with ongoing negotiations in a lawsuit brought on behalf of separated families. The Wall Street Journal first reported on Thursday that the Biden administration is in talks to offer separated migrant parents and children around $450,000 per person. That would mean that if a parent and a child were separated at the border, together they would be eligible for a combined payment of $900,000. The talks are part of negotiations between the Justice Department and lawyers representing the separated families in a number of tort cases that have claimed the families experienced harm when they were forcibly separated.

The Wall Street Journal has a few more pertinent details, most notably the fact that the “total potential payout could be $1 billion or more.”

There’s so much left unstated in Yahoo News’s carefully neutral retelling of the Biden administration’s plans to throw massive sums of money at illegal aliens. It’s not as if these “families” were plucked from their obscure country of origin, dropped off on our border, and then captured by the Border Patrol, which cruelly split them up, leaving them oh-so traumatized.

These illegal aliens chose to come here, knowingly violating our sovereign border and now will receive one giant pay-out equal to more than most Americans make in decades of work.

This proposed plan to reward illegal conduct will not bring us all together, as Joe Biden promised he would do. In fact, it will possibly make life in the United States for these illegals quite unpleasant—and that’s not just because of the blatant unfairness of it all. Instead, it’s because these illegal aliens would be rewarded with hard-earned taxpayer dollars.

It’s way too early to say, if the administration goes forward with this proposal, how these unjustly rewarded illegal aliens will spend this money but it’s a given that some of it will result in a windfall in remittances to Mexico and other Central American countries. Think too how the makeup of suburbs will be changed when Americans, hemorrhaging money because of inflation are struggling to make mortgage payments while illegal aliens buy up a house in cash. Imagine the natural resentment while Americans try to make their car payments and illegals drive by in brand new cars of varying luxury.

(Watch for Tesla commercials in Spanish....)

This could get very ugly should illegal aliens start sending their children to expensive private schools. The elite would not want to see their tuition costs increased when bilingual classes, which presently are not needed, become a necessity. And if illegals receive a potential million dollars per household, they may just take a long break from their landscaping, construction, and nanny duties that would inconvenience those who presently take advantage of cheap labor (mostly affluent progressives).

In the long run, talk about a campaign talking point for Republicans. Most Americans have learned to live with illegal aliens but this may be a bridge too far, as even American-born Latinos have a great disdain for illegal aliens. Blacks who’ve been blown off for reparations will really be ticked off at illegals and all those who’ve strung them along for decades.

Instead of assuring a Democrat majority for decades, handing billions over to people whining because the country they entered illegally didn’t roll out the red carpet could have the opposite effect, with Americans everywhere looking for Democrat officeholders to punish. It will take a very long time for Democrats to be offered any kind of opportunity to redeem themselves because this grotesque policy will be in the faces of Americans every day as a reminder.

And as a bonus, here’s Tucker Carlson’s take on the matter:

Bob Parks writes at Black & Right/Black & Blonde Media.

Image using Flying Money from FreeIconsPng