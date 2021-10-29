Sen. Dick Durbin goes off on the parents AG Garland wants to persecute

While Illinois Senator Dick Durbin and the Democrats were defending Merrick Garland for threatening parents, he compared the parents to the protesters on January 6th.

Durbin and the Democrats clearly don’t care about a girl getting raped by a boy dressed like a girl, nor do they care that kids are taught pornographic materials or that minorities are taught that they are all victims while whites are taught to hate themselves.

Democrats claim they care about all girls and women who are sexually attacked but when a girl gets raped, and a school system covers it up they are virtually silent. This rape is inconvenient to their talking points that it is completely safe for people with a penis to invade their private space.

Why do most supposed journalists and other Democrats continue to call what happened on January 6th an armed insurrection when the FBI report said it wasn’t an insurrection and no one was armed. The FBI report came out in August so why are there endless investigations by Democrats, and a couple Republicans, unless it is pure å theater to mislead the public? After all, there is always another election coming up and Democrats certainly don’t want to run on their unpopular, radical policies.

Democrats usually are very outraged when a cop kills an unarmed person but don’t seem to care that an unarmed veteran woman was gunned down by a cop.

Senator Dick Durbin Likens Parents Swearing at School Board Members to January 6 Rioters

Who is Dick Durbin:

On June 15, 2006 Durbin took to the Senate floor, and with no evidence, compared military members at GITMO to Nazi’s, Soviet Gulags and Pol Pot. On June 16th he refused to apologize for his despicable comments.

A week later, with tears in his eyes, he apologized but only to people he may offended with his slanderous attacks.

On June 15, 2006 Durbin took to the Senate floor, and with no evidence, compared military members at GITMO to Nazi's, Soviet Gulags and Pol Pot.

A week later, with tears in his eyes, he apologized

Durbin was havily involved on IRS illegal targeting of people who opposed Democrat policies and even lied to the Tribune about his involvement. He compared what IRS did to Nixon. I agree.

Durbin Caught Lying About IRS Contact at Chicago Tribune Editorial Board Session Dick Durbin flat-out lied to the Tribune editorial board. This is important because we don't know how deep Dick Durbin's role was in the IRS scandal that he himself characterized as reminiscent of the worst abuses of the Richard Nixon era," Oberweis said. Oberweis again called on Durbin to reveal all emails and correspondence he and his staff had with the IRS, and this time tell the truth. Durbin has refused to support a special prosecutor in the IRS scandal and is saying that only 2 of 100 people in Illinois care that the IRS illegally attempting to suppress Americans' political speech.

Basically, Durbin will change his positions with the wind. That is how he became number two in the Democrat hierarchy in the Senate. He does what he is told.

