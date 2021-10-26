San Francisco D.A. Chesa Boudin to get the boot?

Is Chesa Boudin, radical left-wing district attorney of San Francisco, getting the message he deserves from the blue city's angry and disgusted voters?

Sure looks like it, based on the huge overload of signatures collected from a grassroots recall campaign.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle:

A recall effort against San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin very likely will reach voters as early as June, after campaign organizers submitted approximately 83,000 signatures Friday to qualify for the ballot — roughly 32,000 more than required. Campaign organizers beat the Oct. 25 submission deadline, and city officials now have 30 days to validate the signatures. If the the signatures are certified, an election will be held next year, and voters would be asked a simple yes or no on whether to keep Boudin in office. If he’s ousted, Mayor London Breed would choose a replacement. It’s unclear if she will take a position on the recall.

That's good news for the beleaguered city beset by home burglaries, violence, open-air drug use, cartel activity, bums defecating, and shoplifting so monstrous that huge retailers are pulling out. Nobody but cops, it seems, gets prosecuted on Chesa Boudin's watch.

Raised by Bill Ayers, schooled by Hugo Chavez, and funded by George Soros, none of this idiocy should be surprising. San Francisco, though, is a deep blue city, and supposedly, they should like what Chesa stands for, given that a lot of them voted for it. Now that they've seen their city go to hell in a handbasket to the extent that they can't go to the big Target on Mission anymore (the flagship is pulling out), it sounds like a sleeping giant is waking up.

Chesa has been holding rallies for himself ... and almost no one has shown up.

Two prosecutors in his office have quit their jobs and joined the recall effort, officially because they've had a bellyful of Chesa and his zero-prosecution policies

Prosecutors Brooke Jenkins and Don Du Bain told KNTV they have stepped down from their posts in San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin’s office due to his lack of commitment to prosecuting crimes "Chesa has a radical approach that involves not charging crime in the first place and simply releasing individuals with no rehabilitation and putting them in positions where they are simply more likely to re-offend," Jenkins said in the interview. "Being an African American and Latino woman, I would wholeheartedly agree that the criminal justice system needs a lot of work, but when you are a district attorney, your job is to have balance." Du Bain added that he believed Boudin "disregards the laws that he doesn't like, and he disregards the court decisions that he doesn't like to impose his own version of what he believes is just – and that's not the job of the district attorney." "The office was headed in such the wrong direction that the best thing I could do was to join the effort to recall Chesa Boudin as district attorney," Du Bain said. Jenkins and Du Bain were among at least 50 lawyers from Boudin’s office who quit or were fired since he became district attorney in January of 2020, which represents roughly a third of the department’s attorneys.

More likely, given the city's progressivism, and the fact that nobody advances there without it, they are like rats who've detected that the ship is sinking.

The huge margin of the signatures pretty well tells the story. An earlier recall effort failed but this one, reportedly financed by the nearby tech barons, presented to city officials a cup overflowing.

That's what happens whenever the radical crazies are in charge. It's not just Chesa who's facing the voters' wrath for his progressive policies -- it's also several members of the school board and all their wokester education priorities, such as changing the names of schools, erasing Abraham Lincoln from one, in one case, while doing nothing about students stuck in permanent lockdowns. Like the effort against Chesa, it drew more signatures than were needed -- 70,000 or so, with about 51,000 needed to make it to the ballot, a near 20,000 surplus. And young Chesa's, whose recall surplus came in around 30,000, making it an even greater overflow.

Now, one might expect to remain cyniccal given that leftists cheat in elections. A couple things stand out, though, to suggest they can't or won't. One, the margin isn't even close, meaning it will be much harder to cheat and get away with it. These margins in both recalls are big. Compare and contrast to the California recall of Gavin Newsom -- where the margins were small.

Two, the city is all leftists, the right does not figure here at all. That suggests that maybe the establishment doesn't like the guy either in the solid blue city, given that Boudin's bad for convention traffic and property values as he lets criminals run loose through the city.

We'll await results of these things scheduled reportedly for February in the case of the educators, and June in the case of Chesa.

If the blue-city leftists of San Francisco do manage to throw this one-man plague from power, what a message that will send to Democrats by November 2022.