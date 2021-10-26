Thanks, Joe: This year's Thanksgiving feast set to 'wallop the wallet,' NYT reports

Not too long ago, Joe Biden's White House was claiming credit for a 16-cent decrease in the price of hot dogs for July 4 feasts. It was proof, the tweet claimed, that the "Biden economic plan was working."

Planning a cookout this year? Ketchup on the news. According to the Farm Bureau, the cost of a 4th of July BBQ is down from last year. It’s a fact you must-hear(d). Hot dog, the Biden economic plan is working. And that’s something we can all relish. pic.twitter.com/7h9qLauIbC — The White House (@WhiteHouse) July 1, 2021

Less than four months after that badly aging tweet, the New York Times has tweeted what's going on with Thanksgiving:

Thanksgiving 2021 is shaping up to be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday. Nearly every ingredient, from the turkey to the after-dinner coffee, is expected to cost more than ever. https://t.co/JIVaUiucuC — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 25, 2021

No word from the White House on that one. They're not claiming credit for that.

The Times story begins with this information:

Thanksgiving 2021 could be the most expensive meal in the history of the holiday. ... Nearly every component of the traditional American Thanksgiving dinner, from the disposable aluminum turkey roasting pan to the coffee and pie, will cost more this year, according to agricultural economists, farmers and grocery executives. Major food companies like Nestlé and Procter & Gamble have already warned consumers to brace for more price increases.

It reports that turkey prices are higher because the price of corn used in bird feed has soared; dinner roll prices are higher because the price of baking ingredients is up, wine prices are higher because of the cost of transport, labor shortages, energy prices, while imported glass for bottles sits in the water, waiting to be offloaded off places such as Long Beach's port. Canned cranberry prices are higher because the price of steel for cans has risen, claiming that China's steel plant shutdowns on global warming concerns are the reason for it. Sugar and coffee prices have risen based on drought.

Virtually all of those policies have a lot to do with Joe Biden's handling of the economy. His transportation secretary has no idea how to halt the logjam at the ports and is making himself the poster boy for family leave. Inflation, brought on by money-printing needed for Joe's monster government spending, is driving inflation through the economy, right down to the packaging. The Times doesn't mention what the cause is at all, but claims it's a series of culprits.

There is no single culprit. The nation's food supply has been battered by a knotted supply chain, high transportation expenses, labor shortages, trade policies and bad weather. Inflation is at play, too. In September, the Consumer Price Index for food was up 4.6 percent from a year ago. Prices for meat, poultry, fish and eggs soared 10.5 percent.

Yes, one can argue that some of those causes described above aren't Joe Biden's fault, but you can bet the inflation, higher fuel and transport prices, labor shortages more certainly are. This where Joe Biden claims his porky spending plans still in the pipeline "won't cost a thing."

Actually, they're costing a lot, given that inflation is getting pretty noticeable. Inflation above all is a tax on the poor and hits them hardest. The Times notes that people are starting to look for smaller birds in the stores, the better not to be priced out of Thanksgiving altogether.

This is Biden's doing, nearly across the board, given his advocacy of global warming measures, money-printing, incentives to stay out of the labor force, and energy production shutdowns. All of that is what's driving man-caused drought, high gas prices, labor shortages, and maybe steel plant shutdowns. Too bad the Times didn't mention it.

But the public is noticing it, and even if they can't pin their finger precisely on Joe Biden, they can compare this inflation-wracked Thanksgiving under this president with Thanksgiving under that of President Trump and draw their own conclusions.

Those of us who know better know that Joe's been claiming credit for a marginal decline in the cost of a July 4 hot dog as his own. Therefore, he owns this one, too, even if he tries to hide it.

Thanks for nothing, Joe.

Image: Twitter screen shot.