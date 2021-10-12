OMG: China's Artificial Intelligence can kick our AI's ass

Artificial Intelligence technology is scary enough even when wielded with nothing but good intentions. The uncountable and calamitous potential unintended consequences fill the imagination of anyone who knows anything about anything (or has seen a Terminator movie). If that ain't bad enough, the former software guru for the Pentagon dropped this bomb on us recently:

China has won the artificial intelligence battle with the United States and is heading towards global dominance because of its technological advances, the Pentagon's former software chief told the Financial Times. China, the world’s second largest economy, is likely to dominate many of the key emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and genetics within a decade or so, according to Western intelligence assessments. Nicolas Chaillan, the Pentagon's first chief software officer who resigned in protest against the slow pace of technological transformation in the U.S. military, said the failure to respond was putting the United States at risk. "We have no competing fighting chance against China in 15 to 20 years. Right now, it’s already a done deal; it is already over in my opinion," he told the newspaper. "Whether it takes a war or not is kind of anecdotal."

The damn Chi-comms have better AI than we do!

Insofar as the health, safety, and future of our nation is concerned, this is more of a disaster than Joe Biden being installed as president. I'm not being cute here. It would be better to have Joey "The Grinch" Biden for 12 years as a belligerent and unlawful president than for the CCP to be further ahead with AI than we are at this point.

Who let this happen? What collection of know-nothings decided to sit on intelligence reports, not throw the appropriate fit on national TV, and let China surpass us in the most critical area of modern technology?

I was personally caught off guard by this news, but maybe I shouldn't have been. It has stuck out in my mind that when the UFO situation was all over the news, China came out and stated they were throwing AI at the problem. AI can see things, make correlations, pattern match, discover variance, and outperform (with respect to data analysis) legions of human beings. It is the best idea out there for bringing clarity to the UAP mystery -- AND it didn't come from America. Alarm bells should have been sounding.

Your children and grandchildren will suffer in unimaginable ways if we don't regain technological superiority in the field of Artificial Intelligence.

