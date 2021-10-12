There’s more going on in Superman’s phone booth than costume changes

If you watched Seinfeld in the 1990s, you remember the characters’ saying “Not that there’s anything wrong with that” every time the subject of homosexuality came up. I’m libertarian enough to believe that, whether it’s nature or nurture, some people prefer their own sex. What I am not okay with is the left’s relentless efforts to get children to embrace non-normative sexual behaviors. The Obama administration greenlighted these efforts and they’ve been bearing fruit for 13 years. The most recent example is that DC Comics, which owns the Superman franchise, has made him—or rather, his son and heir—bisexual.

As you may recall, when Obama ran in 2008, he assured everyone that he was in favor of only traditional, male-female marriage, a position in which he quickly evolved. Part of that evolution, with help from Kevin Jennings (the “safe schools” tsar) and Dan Savage (the anti-bullying maven), was to introduce a hard-left, pro-LGBTQ agenda into American schools. The push was supported by incredibly graphic LGBTQ material, as a Black & Right post from 2009 reminds us, that activists put into kids’ schools. Now, leftists are offended when parents dare to object to those materials.

But back then, other than conservatives, most Americans didn’t pay any attention.

Year after year, kids were pushed harder to accept that being gay or lesbian is every bit as ordinary and acceptable as any other form of sexual relationship. No one mentioned that, while it is part of the human condition, it’s a minority behavior—and for good reason.

We know this because every species on earth has one primary purpose: to reproduce. Same-sex relationships can’t do that. Humans are designed with Tab A and Slot B, a perfect set-up for male-female relationships. Same-sex relationships lack that perfection.

And of course, there’s the unspoken problem that, no matter how accepting a community is of same-sex relationships, people on the LGBTQ+ spectrum are more likely to experience substance abuse, partner abuse, sexually transmitted diseases, depression, and suicide. I told my kids that I would love them no matter what but, because I wish the best for them in life, I wouldn’t wish same-sex yearnings for them.

But still, the push in schools has been relentless. That push has been paralleled by an expansion in popular culture aimed at kids. The latest pressure to normalize what is biologically abnormal comes from DC Comics which said that clothes aren’t the only things Superman is changing in closets and phone booths:

Up, up and out of the closet! The new Superman, Jonathan Kent — who is the son of Clark Kent and Lois Lane — will soon begin a romantic relationship with a male friend, DC Comics announced Monday. That same-sex relationship is just one of the ways that Jonathan Kent, who goes by Jon, is proving to be a different Superman than his famous father. Since his new series, Superman: Son of Kal-El, began in July, Jon has combated wildfires caused by climate change, thwarted a high school shooting and protested the deportation of refugees in Metropolis.

You can read more at the link about how Superman must be rescued from his White heterosexuality to remain relevant. You can even see a picture of Man of Steel Jr. sharing a passionate kiss with another man. And of course, the “American way” that Superman once fought to defend is a joke, supplanted by internationalism and climate change.

On the one hand, this is all nonsense. Superman is not a real person experiencing a sexual evolution. Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster, two Jewish men who created an American superhero in 1938 as they watched Hitler’s anti-Semitic Anschluss, have long since died (Siegel in 1996 and Schuster in 1992).

For almost 70 years, a corporation has overseen trying to figure out how best to market the square-jawed, morally upright Man of Steel. (I happened to like Lois and Clark: The New [Heterosexual] Adventures of Superman.) If you check out a slightly older article focusing solely on comic book sales, you see that D.C. started losing market share in the mid-1960s when patriotism was going out of style, even as Marvel’s darker, less wholesome characters thrived. Still, overall, comic books aren’t big sellers.

Movies have helped the franchises stay viable, but comic books seem to require constantly “shock” tweaks to stay afloat. So, on the one hand, Gay Superman is just a fad, trying to make money off of the shock value. On the other hand, though, it reinforces the way popular culture, under leftist control and in conjunction with American schools, is trying to tell kids that the new American way means that, if you are White (bad or boring), you can salvage yourself with same-sex relationships.

And you know what? Parents would probably still be okay with that. What’s finally crossed the line for them after 13 years of relentless indoctrination is transgenderism. It’s one thing to recognize an ancient (although not particularly salubrious) behavior. It’s another thing entirely for schools and popular culture to tell our children that they can magically change their basic biology just by wishing.

Image: George Reeves, the original TV Superman (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.