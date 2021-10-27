Must-see TV: Sky New Australia takes on Greta Thunberg

Have you got 2 minutes to spare watching a teenage climate scold get her comeuppance? A commentator on Sky News Australia ripped the hypocrisy behind the children’s crusade demanding extreme measures to solve a problem that for thirty years or so has been about to end humanity in ten years. Those with no adult responsibilities for the consequences of their actions feel free to make demands they wouldn’t want to live with, if ever implemented.

Patrick Moore, one of the founders of Greenpeace who retains a skeptical mind, tweeted out a two minute segment in which those kids are instructed on the sacrifices they would have to make if they got their way.

Watch as Sky News Australia rips a new one for Greta. This would never happen in Canada, USA, or Europe. Three Cheers! pic.twitter.com/OqWqMQaYg0 — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) October 22, 2021

Photo credit: Twitter video screengrab (cropped)

Hat tip: Roger Luchs