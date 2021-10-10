Merrick Garland’s problems with his son-in-law just got worse

Over the last few months, as COVID brought classrooms into American homes, parents learned that their children are being taught Critical Race Theory (i.e., Whites are evil; Blacks are pathetic) and magical thinking about gender, as well as being forced to wear masks that don’t protect against disease, but do interfere with children’s health, learning, and socialization. Their vigorous complaints saw the National School Board Association suggest they’re “domestic terrorists” and Merrick Garland answer the call. We learned, too, that Merrick Garland’s son-in-law, through his company, Panorama Education, sells CRT materials to public schools. And yesterday, it turned out that Panorama is also spreading material calling Trump and his supporters “white supremacists.”

Alexander “Xan” Tanner, a very White man, is married to Merrick Garland’s daughter. Tanner co-founded Panorama Education, which purports to provide a data platform that delves into students’ psychosocial issues in order to help schools intervene in problems and improve the school climate. In a word, it’s creepy. The company, of course, insists that it’s all about diversity:

We believe Panorama is strongest when our team reflects the tremendous diversity of the students, families, and educators we serve. We aim for Panorama to be a place where team members from a wide range of identities and experiences are valued, included, and able to thrive. In our partnership with clients, we work to increase equitable access to education, especially for students from communities that have been historically underserved by America’s schools.

Yeah, right.... Go to the linked webpage and look at the employee picture. It’s a sea of White faces with a small number of racial minorities among them. All these people, obviously, have used their White privilege to deprive BIPOCS of career opportunities and, according to their own values, should be ashamed of themselves. Still, these privileged White employees feel competent to assure school districts that they’ll help fix racial inequities on campus.

The company is doing more than pushing the racist obsessions of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. It also tells public school districts across America the vile lie that Trump and his supporters are “white supremacists”:

An education company co-founded by Attorney General Merrick Garland’s son-in-law issued a “resource” for teachers this year that claims supporters of former President Donald Trump are White supremacists. The educational workshop released by Panorama Education, co-founded by Alexander “Xan” Tanner, the group’s president, revolves around “systemic racism” and includes an article as a resource that states the Ku Klux Klan and attendees of Trump’s rallies are both “examples of white supremacy.” The 2021 workshop in question from the group, titled “SEL as Social Justice: Dismantling White Supremacy Within Systems and Self,” includes a portion of “resources” for teachers, one of which links to a Medium article titled “How White Supremacy Lives in Our Schools, written by Altagracia Montilla, a self-described “freedom-dreamer, facilitator, and strategist committed to dismantling oppressive systems.” In the article, Montilla wrote, “The rise in images of overt white supremacy in the media feeds into the confusion about white supremacy. While the Ku Klux Klan and MAGAs at half-empty Trump rallies (not that these are mutually exclusive groups) are in fact examples of white supremacy, they are not the only examples.” The article also said “murderous police officers” were examples of White supremacy and claimed White supremacy “is everywhere, pertinent and pervasive, woven into the fabric of our society and reflected in every institution and organization in the U.S. including schools.” “One of the purposes of listing characteristics of white supremacy culture in schools is to point out how schools consciously or unconsciously use these characteristics as their standards making it difficult, if not impossible, to open the door to other cultural norms and standards,” Montilla claimed, listing “Perfectionism,” “Worship of the Written Word,” “Paternalism,” “Defensiveness,” and “Right to Comfort” as “school practices that act as antidotes to white supremacy culture in schools.” Montilla went even further in the piece, claiming that schools only “celebrate students who adapt or conform” to ideals that are rooted in White supremacy. “The reality is while schools may say they’re invested in diversity and equity, they really only celebrate students who adapt or conform to the cultural norms rooted in white supremacy,” the Panorama Education approved resource stated. “Naming and identifying the characteristics of white supremacy culture in schools so we shift from accepting these characteristics as norms towards recognizing them as destructive — is the first step to working toward building schools that value all students.”

Merrick Garland shouldn’t be allowed anywhere near questions about what’s happening in America’s public schools. His conflict of interest is overwhelming, given that his daughter’s financial well-being is dependent on peddling the same racist material America’s parents, both Black and White, rightly find deeply offensive. Add in the racist partisan attacks and Garland can only be seen as further politicizing an office that exists to serve all Americans, not just Democrats.

Image: Merrick Garland (edited in befunky). YouTube screen grab.