« Alan Dershowitz talks the legalities of Baldwin shooting... | The NSBA’s fake apology »
October 26, 2021

Kamala Harris proudly announces ‘National Gender Strategy’

By Thomas Lifson

Kamala Harris took to Twitter to announce the issuance of “the first ever National Gender Strategy,” as if that were more important than her assigned duty of taking charge of the border, not to mention the multiple other crises that are making most Americans poorer and endangering out national security. Oh, and by the way, driving down the polling for the Biden administration.
You’ll be relieved to know that it covers both equity and equality.  

 

The fact sheet to which she linked, and the 42-page National Strategy document read like parodies of progressive gobbledygook. The word “intersectional” is thrown around copiously.

This is one of the shorter paragraphs from the 42-page  document:

The strategy also addresses the impact of intersectional discrimination and bias on the basis of gender, race, and other factors, including sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, age, and socioeconomic status. Intersecting challenges negatively impact individuals in underserved communities, including communities of color, in the United States and around the world. In each of the strategic priorities identified below, policies, programs and approaches will be informed by the historical and current context of these overlapping burdens

The reactions on Twitter were scathing and sometimes hilarious:

But my favorite is this from Matt Walsh:

Hat tip: The Right Scoop