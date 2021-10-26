Kamala Harris proudly announces ‘National Gender Strategy’

Kamala Harris took to Twitter to announce the issuance of “the first ever National Gender Strategy,” as if that were more important than her assigned duty of taking charge of the border, not to mention the multiple other crises that are making most Americans poorer and endangering out national security. Oh, and by the way, driving down the polling for the Biden administration.

You’ll be relieved to know that it covers both equity and equality.

President Biden and I released the first ever National Gender Strategy. This is our vision for the future of our nation—one that is bold in strategy and one that this moment calls for.https://t.co/89T8lDmkIM — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) October 23, 2021

The fact sheet to which she linked, and the 42-page National Strategy document read like parodies of progressive gobbledygook. The word “intersectional” is thrown around copiously.

This is one of the shorter paragraphs from the 42-page document:

The strategy also addresses the impact of intersectional discrimination and bias on the basis of gender, race, and other factors, including sexual orientation, ethnicity, religion, disability, age, and socioeconomic status. Intersecting challenges negatively impact individuals in underserved communities, including communities of color, in the United States and around the world. In each of the strategic priorities identified below, policies, programs and approaches will be informed by the historical and current context of these overlapping burdens

The reactions on Twitter were scathing and sometimes hilarious:

Multiple humanitarian crises in the last few months (Afghanistan & Border), skyrocketing inflation, stalled supply lines, energy prices through the roof, China doing Taiwan flybys and testing hypersonic missiles and “Gender Strategy” is what they’re focused on. You awake yet? https://t.co/CnEW5PRLmF — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) October 25, 2021

The White House has no interest in solving inflation, the border, or rising gas prices.



But plenty of time for a 42-page "National Gender Strategy" with an "intersectional" focus on climate change. https://t.co/5LrnKkax68 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 24, 2021

This "strategy" reads like a parody of a gender studies Ph.D. thesis. https://t.co/5LrnKkax68 — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) October 25, 2021

Way to focus on first world problems, Mrs. Less Likable Than Hillary. https://t.co/AbBaGUF1bJ — David Limbaugh (@DavidLimbaugh) October 25, 2021

But my favorite is this from Matt Walsh:

None of the people who support the “National Gender Strategy” can even define the word woman — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 24, 2021

Hat tip: The Right Scoop