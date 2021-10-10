Jewish Critical Race Theory

-Satire-

BLM has introduced Critical Race Theory to capitalize on the oppression of Blacks. As a Jew, I ask, why not apply it to the millennia of suffering and repression (including slavery) that we have endured?

Anyone who is not Jewish is an anti-Semite and must pay reparations for your guilt.

You must grovel to me for 3,000 years of anti-Jewish guilt.

Preference for jobs must always be given to Jews first to compensate for your historic racism.

This subject must be taught on every campus, in every boardroom, to the military, and in every church and mosque.

This must be taught in every school where children must be shamed for not being a Jew and must go home and blame their parents for being anti-Semites.

I demand a personal apology from every non-Jew on the planet and reparation payment for the damage caused to me and my people.

Unlike BLM, I have historical evidence that the anti-Jewish racism is not confined to white folk. It also includes black, brown, Muslim, Christian, Catholic, Communists, Marxists, Nazis, Arabs, Romans, Greek, Egyptians, Syrians, Iraqis, Jordanian, Lebanese. Babylonians, Philistines, Palestinians, Lebanese, Iranians, Germans, Poles, Italians, Brits, French, for starters

In short, the only ones not guilty of anti-Semitism seem to be Japanese, but I am still checking them out...

Graphic credit: Ted Eytan CC By-SA 4.0 license

Barry Shaw, The View from Israel.