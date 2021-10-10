A transgender woman’s attack on Dave Chappelle is very revealing

I watched Dave Chappelle’s latest Netflix special The Closer the other day. His previous special Sticks and Stones, I think, was smoother and more entertaining. The Closer, while not his best work, did give Dave Chappelle the platform to discuss who, at heart, he truly is—a comedian. That’s his tribe, to use his words, regardless of race or gender. His segment on his trans friend and budding comedian Daphne Dwarman was heartwarming.

His jokes over the past little while regarding identity as it is being played out in our culture have been shocking, hilarious, sometimes cringe-worthy, profane, and a true dig at our foundations. Chappelle gets in his licks and forces one to consider the comparisons he is drawing.

Before my friends think I have fallen into a pit of intellectual depravity, earlier in the day I listened to Jordan Peterson discussing Hierarchies, Inequality, and the BIG 5. Twice, in fact, to make sure I caught his nuances.

Dave Chappelle has been a comedian of the blue variety for a long time. Those who are disturbed by raunchy stories, profanity, words normally viewed as derogatory in reference to race and sexuality, acknowledged drug use, and discussions of private bedroom activities might be happier avoiding his routines.

As for those offended by his riff, if you can’t stand the heat get out of the comedy club. Taking advantage of Chappelle’s fame, a transgender woman named Jaclyn Moore is tweeting and Instagramming. She has been interviewed by Variety and The Hollywood Reporter, and is finding some fleeting fame of her own.

Criticizing Chappelle’s “blatantly and dangerously transphobic content,” this White executive producer, writer, and co-showrunner on the Netflix Black-oriented comedy Dear White People has decided to stop working for Netflix “as long as they keep promoting and profiting” from this. Given that Dear White People has aired its final season, one wonders whether her time at Netflix had already come to an end when she made this announcement.

Jaclyn Moore talked about “worrying at night if I can get home safe” due to her transgendered status. My first thought on reading this was “Welcome to my world, buddy.” If Moore really wants to be treated as a woman, she’d better get used to having everything about her scrutinized, weighed, and measured—her appearance, the time of day she’s out and about, the places she can be and travel through, and her mode of transportation all are examined for vulnerabilities.

If she’s truly a woman, she will do this automatically, and eventually unconsciously, for herself. Though we do not choose it, we are seen as prey by a subset of humanity. Survival depends on avoiding known risks and maintaining constant awareness.

But then I read an article she wrote this past summer for GQ in which she acknowledges that, as a woman, her body in public is treated as public property; “everyone’s to be evaluated or admired or hated.” That’s nothing to do with being transgendered.

She mentions having beer bottles thrown at her and being called the “f” word. Context, please. Was this post-transition? Were these drunk idiots? Had a crowd just left a Dave Chappelle show? She complains about being catcalled on the streets of New Orleans. Well, duh!

How do these experiences compare with the experiences of Jack Moore who was a gay sex worker pre-transition? Our fears are informed by those dangers we encounter. First-hand encounters are much more powerful than second-hand hearing or reading about them. Gay sex workers live in a world of emotional, psychological, and physical hurt. Undoubtedly, Moore has brought this body of anguish forward into her transitioned persona.

She’s unhappy with Chappelle’s comedy special but, when pressed by the Variety journalist, declares she supports free speech and says Chappelle should do what he wants. She says that Netflix has a problem here but demurs from responding concretely when asked what should be done, even when given several examples to choose from.

A little more than a week ago, Moore tweeted “Sex workers are just better than other people. Sorry civilians.” She also tweeted that she has a fun nudes account that others can follow. And “The thing about depression is I have it.”

Per Jaclyn Moore “[Dave Chappelle] talks about our feelings being hurt. My feelings are fine…” Jordan Peterson says that women are more sensitive to negative emotions than men. Bit of a disconnect there.

Ms. Moore identifies as a bi-sexual “girl.” Sounds about right. Girls are immature. Children naturally engage in attention-seeking behavior that declines as they grow up. It’s time for Jaclyn Moore to cowgirl up, take better care of herself, and become a self-actualizing adult. She would probably benefit more from therapeutic counseling than mining fame by criticizing a celebrity.

Anony Mee is a retired public servant. Female Is A Fact, another article she wrote about transgenderism, can be found here.

Image: Jaclyn Moore. YouTube screen grab.