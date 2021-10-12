Hunter Biden's oh so valuable artwork.

Hunter Biden's artwork may well have real financial value, not because his works have great intrinsic artistic value but because he himself has become both famous and notorious. It wouldn't be the first time this has happened.

In the first decade of the 20th century the young, teen-aged Adolf Hitler left his hometown to journey to the big city of Vienna to seek his fortune there as an architect. He failed miserably and wound up on the streets as a homeless bum. He stayed in all-male flophouses and supported himself with a number of day labors, such as hanging wallpaper or shoveling snow. He may also have sold himself as a male prostitute.

One of Hitler's hustles was the watercolor postcards he painted and created, and then sold on the street. He must have created hundreds of them, because some managed to survive the vast turmoil that struck Central Europe in the 20th century -- two world wars, a great depression, Soviet occupation of Vienna after the second war. Today these cards are quite valuable. Not because they are great artwork, but because of who their creator was.

I think the same thing may true of Hunter Biden's artwork.

What do I know about art? What does anybody really know? I’m reminded of the photo caption books that Marvel founder Stan Lee created around 60 years ago. He took a photograph of Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg – and this was at a time when the Supreme Court was struggling with defining the difference between genuine artwork and pornography – standing in a museum staring at a nude portrait, and Lee’s word caption balloon depicted Goldberg as saying, “I don’t know much about art, but I know what I like.”

Same thing here. I have no idea how good Hunter’s artwork really is. I kinda like it – I think. But I know I would love to have a genuine Hunter Biden – both he himself or his artwork – hanging on the wall of my living room. What a magnificent conversation starter it would be!

