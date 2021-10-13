How about 'safe spaces' for me?

I get tired of progressive snowflakes and professional offense-seekers claiming that Republicans and conservatives somehow make them "afraid." They claim that any opinion, belief, or ideal — whether written or spoken — that in any way diverges from their own is an existential threat to their mental and physical health. They believe that this (free) speech is violence and should be outlawed but that actual violence committed in the furtherance of their goals is (free) speech...and fully protected by the First Amendment. If, Gaia forbid, they happen to stumble across the truth, they run for their safe spaces like John Kerry in search of a camera.

Well, I, too, get scared. I am afraid of Biden and his administration. I "don't feel safe" with leftist wackos running the country. With damn good reason, I might add. Everything is going to hell in a handbasket. Our foreign policy is in shambles. We have gone from the one true superpower to an international joke in nothing flat. Prices of goods and services are skyrocketing. There is a severe labor shortage in a time of high unemployment. We are no longer energy independent, and some are predicting that rolling blackouts will span the nation this winter, to add to the sudden shortage of most other consumables.

More Americans have died from COVID-19 in the first ten months of 2021 than perished from the China Virus in all of 2020. Worse, every one of the U.S. government's intelligence agencies have been tasked with surveilling, harassing — and potentially imprisoning — the roughly 40–50% of Americans who still believe in the founding principles of their nation. Christian? Patriotic? Believe in limited government of, by, and for the people and the rule of law? Think our rights are unalienable and granted to us by our Creator? Then you are a "domestic terrorist." And you will be placed on a list that no one wants to be on.

We are a long, long way from "Father Knows Best." Incredibly, many Americans now believe that government knows best. Somewhere, Jefferson weeps. The vast majority of so-called Americans are okay with government telling them that they must allow an unvetted foreign substance into their bodies, no questions asked, or have their freedoms — and their jobs — curtailed or eliminated.

I don't feel safe with vaccine mandates. Or lockdowns. Or mask mandates. Or with a ruling elite telling me my job is "not essential." Or that I must use certain pronouns or words when addressing certain people. Or that I must believe that a man can be a woman or vice versa.

I did feel safe when Ronald Reagan was president (Ronald "Ray-gun," as many liberal morons called him). And when Donald Trump was in office.

But I don't feel safe when those in power try to take my Second Amendment rights away from me, effectively telling me I can't defend myself or my family, and that our lives just aren't that important. No more "necessary" than our jobs, I guess.

I don't feel safe when ill educated, over-indoctrinated, faceless automatons in the Deep State try to dictate to elected officials and citizens alike.

I don't feel safe when the president of the United States curtsies to tyrants like the supreme leader of Iran, Sayyid Ali Hosseini Khamenei, or Xi Jinping.

I don't feel safe when they openly declare their intentions to teach our kids to judge each other based on their skin color, via the 1619 Project and Critical Race Theory.

And I sure as hell don't feel safe when truth is referred to as "misinformation."



Welcoming to all?

Today's "liberals" mistake strength for warmongering, candor for hate speech, and the truth for "The Big Lie."

And yes, I am "afraid" for my country when I watch so many fellow citizens blithely, docilely give up their God-given rights to the ruling elite.

The left works tirelessly to sap Americans' independence and integrity and make them dependent on...the left. The Biden administration tries to divide Americans by sowing envy and distrust and by coercing everyone to emphasize our (race, ethnicity, sex, class, etc., etc.) differences. This, too, is the opposite of the erstwhile American creed of E pluribus unum, "out of many, one." And it has effectively made many fear and detest each other. Tragically, a large percentage of Americans have turned away from each other — and God — and looked to the government for support and redress. This never ends well.

As Thomas Jefferson said, "when government fears the people, there is liberty. When the people fear the government, there is tyranny." This has, historically, always been the case.

Ironically, the government does not fear us now because too many of us don't fear the government.

It is time to change that.

Graphic credit: Kquest4nz, CC BY-SA 4.0 license.