Hey hey we're the Haitians

A few minutes ago, I saw a trailer for "The Monkees" TV show: "Hey hey we're the Monkees and people say we monkey around".

According to news report, there are a few more Haitians, to paraphrase the Monkees, "coming to your town."

This is the story:

Nearly 30,000 Haitian migrants have already made their way over the U.S.-Mexico border in recent weeks, but Panama's foreign minister says far more are on their way -- and she has been sounding the alarm for months. In a new interview with Axios, Foreign Minister Erika Mouynes said that since the beginning of 2021 more than 85,000 Haitians have crossed through Panama and that she believes "they all are heading toward the U.S."

Apparently, Mexico is not planning to approve their asylum claims and wants them to go south. Back to where? Is Chile or Brazil going to take these people? We understand that many threw away their IDs walking to the U.S. So how can they get back to a country without their ID?

So where does this leave the U.S.? Mexico does not want them. Apparently no one else does either. How long can another large group of Haitians stay under another bridge?

The entire episode is another disaster for the presidency of self-inflicted wounds. My guess is that one of these wounds is going to be politically fatal soon.

In the meantime, a bunch of Haitians are coming to your town.

