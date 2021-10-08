Americans may be under the illusion that the Hippocratic Oath compels doctors to do no harm to their patients. Unfortunately, that is not an ironclad injunction that protects patients from harm. There are several reasons for this. First, there is not a universal “Hippocratic Oath” to which all doctors must adhere. Indeed, according to the National Institutes of Health, the Hippocratic Oath is not required by most modern medical schools, and doesn’t expressly state "First, do no harm.” Actually, in the oath’s third paragraph, it does state the physician would do no harm. Leaving out the word “first” changes nothing. Interestingly, the oath’s fourth paragraph explicitly states, “I will not give a lethal drug to anyone if I am asked, nor will I advise such a plan; and similarly I will not give a woman a pessary to cause an abortion.”

Putting aside the idea of an oath sworn to mythical characters known as Greek gods and goddesses, and the subject of abortion, why would physicians even need to take any oath to not harm their patients? Up to current times, patients have held their doctors in the highest regard. It would not be a stretch to say people held their doctors and medical staff with inviolate trust at the center of their relationship. Sadly, that almost sacred relationship between doctor and patient has, over the past almost two years, been eroded and blown up by COVID-19 and the Left’s weaponizing of it. Every day we are learning more and more how this virus came about. However, the genesis of COVID-19 is not now the main concern of most people.

What concerns more and more people is the alarming and growing demand being pushed by corporate federal proxies for experimental gene therapies (aka “vaccines”) to be mandated for all Americans. To use the medical profession as a tyrannical tool against the most vulnerable is beyond unconscionable. There are some doctors and medical scientists pushing back and doing what the whole medical profession should be doing.

For full disclosure and trust in the vaccines, the main question is what are all the substances in the vaccines? Are data safety sheets for the Pfizer, Astra-Zeneca, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccines being provided to medical personnel and patients? If so, are 100% of the ingredients listed? What about the reported graphene oxide or aborted fetal cells in any of the vaccines? What about all the deaths and injuries caused by these vaccines? These are some of the many questions that must be fully addressed. There is something deadly going on and it is more than a virus with a cure rate of 99% for most people.

While the ugly politics play out, the medical profession must get back to basics and stand united against any and all efforts made to dissuade them from putting patients first. If a patient wants one of the vaccine shots, first, do no harm! Educate yourselves on what is in the vaccines. Then give patients all the information they need for informed consent for the shot. Medical personnel must stand against any order which may mandate all people have to get a COVID shot. Every person has the right to exercise his or her own free will and should never be coerced by government or anyone else to do or not do something that impacts their lives. Allowing medical tyranny to rule the day will have vast consequences for everyone. In Colorado, a woman in stage 5 renal failure is denied a transplant because neither she nor her donor was vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. What a tragedy for this woman whose very life depends on a kidney transplant!

If medical professionals bow to any edict other than their own conscience and good medical practice, they should be shunned. We may need to start taking personal responsibility and making better decisions that affect our well-being. After all, we are the first responders to our own health!

